Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" will probably never be surpassed in terms of the success it achieved as a diss track.

Kendrick Lamar's reign with "Not Like Us" on the Hot 100 is now over as it has just left the chart. Per a tweet from chart data caught by No Jumper, the record-shattering diss track survived and thrived for 53 weeks. That stretch makes it the only hip-hop song in history to have lasted that long.

Overall, it was at number one three times. It debuted there and the shot back up to the top on two additional occasions. Of course, it famously swept all five of the categories it was placed in at the 2025 GRAMMYs. Those included, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

It was also a streaming darling, breaking countless records in that department as well.

Then, there's the already iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of it, which Kendrick Lamar deviously decided to play on one of the biggest stages in the world. It's led to a whole other battle entirely, as Drake is still going at it with UMG.

The Boy has accused his parent label of artificially inflating Kendrick Lamar's diss track on streaming services and has dished out defamation allegations as well.

Kendrick Lamar AMA Awards

Overall, Kendrick Lamar created an indelible hip-hop moment, but also one for pop culture. Due to all of the awards, accolades, and nominations "Not Like Us" has received, he's made it damn near impossible for another diss track to achieve higher heights.

While it isn't charting anymore, that doesn't mean that it can't reemerge or that his reign is completely over. His Grand National Tour with SZA is selling out stadiums across the U.S. and he remains one of the most in-demand artists in general.

But at the same time, he's accrued some chinks in his armor as of late. On top of "Not Like Us" exiting the Hot 100, "luther" is no longer a number one track. It stayed there for 13 consecutive weeks, also making history as the only hip-hop song to do that.

Moreover, despite having 10 nominations at this year's AMA Awards, he managed to squeak out just one victory. He took home Favorite Hip-Hop Song with "Not Like Us."

