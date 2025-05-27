Kendrick Lamar's complete dominance at awards shows appears to have come to an end after Eminem upset him at the American Music Awards on Monday night. While he still took home Favorite Hip Hop Song with “Not Like Us," it was his sole win despite five nominations, as caught by HipHopDX.

For Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, Billie Eilish beat him to take home all three of the honors. Within Lamar's own genre, Eminem also beat him for Favorite Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Hip Hop Album for The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

Despite the success of their collaboration, "luther," as well as their ongoing Grand National Tour, Kendrick Lamar and SZA failed to win as a duo as well. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga instead took home Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Music Video for their hit song, “Die With A Smile."

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Gracie Abrams won New Artist of the Year, Doechii won Social Song of the Year for "Anxiety," Bruno Mars took home Favorite Male Pop Artist, Post Malone won Favorite Male Country Artist, and Beyoncé won Favorite Female Country Artist, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Despite the disappointing night at the American Music Awards, Kendrick Lamar has still been on a historic run over the last year. Most recently, his hit diss track, "Not Like Us," became the first rap song to spend 52 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. He released the song amid his highly publicized feud with Drake. The success of the song even helped earn Lamar a place as the headliner at Super Bowl LIX.