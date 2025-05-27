Jennifer Lopez Kisses Her Male & Female Dancers During Viral AMAs Performance

BY Cole Blake 751 Views
2025 American Music Awards - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Jennifer Lopez (C) performs with dancers onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez danced as songs from Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and more artists played.

Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of hits at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday night to open the ceremony in Las Vegas. The set jumped between a total of 23 songs in just six minutes. In addition to her own tracks, such as 2012's "Dance Again," she also danced along to "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish and "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, among others.

At one point during the performance, she locked lips with one of her male dancers as well as one of her female dancers, as caught by People. Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the viral moment. In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, one user wrote: "Honestly there’s a point where we just get too old for the sh*t lol." Another wrote: "None of her songs that shes ever made required any of this."

After the medley, Tiffany Haddish took the stage and joked about Jennifer Lopez's performance. "How cool is it to have a total superstar like J.Lo hosting the AMAs?" Haddish said. "... Our host has just danced to 23 hits in six minutes. Just from that opening number alone, Jenny from the Block has got all her steps in for the day. And she got all her kisses in. Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. Damn! You ain't the only one out here single."

Read More: Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Desperate For A "Big Dance Hit" After Ben Affleck Split

AMA Results 2025

As for the rest of the ceremony, it was a star-studded night. In one of the most shocking outcomes, Kendrick Lamar only took home a single award for his hit song, "Not Like Us." He won Favorite Hip Hop Song for the effort. In other categories, he lost out to both Eminem and Billie Eilish.

Eilish took home Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year while Eminem beat out Lamar for Favorite Hip Hop Artist as well as Favorite Hip Hop Album for The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

Read More: Jennifer Lopez Says She Has "No Regrets" After Divorce From Ben Affleck

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
