Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of hits at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday night to open the ceremony in Las Vegas. The set jumped between a total of 23 songs in just six minutes. In addition to her own tracks, such as 2012's "Dance Again," she also danced along to "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish and "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, among others.

At one point during the performance, she locked lips with one of her male dancers as well as one of her female dancers, as caught by People. Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the viral moment. In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, one user wrote: "Honestly there’s a point where we just get too old for the sh*t lol." Another wrote: "None of her songs that shes ever made required any of this."

After the medley, Tiffany Haddish took the stage and joked about Jennifer Lopez's performance. "How cool is it to have a total superstar like J.Lo hosting the AMAs?" Haddish said. "... Our host has just danced to 23 hits in six minutes. Just from that opening number alone, Jenny from the Block has got all her steps in for the day. And she got all her kisses in. Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. Damn! You ain't the only one out here single."

AMA Results 2025

As for the rest of the ceremony, it was a star-studded night. In one of the most shocking outcomes, Kendrick Lamar only took home a single award for his hit song, "Not Like Us." He won Favorite Hip Hop Song for the effort. In other categories, he lost out to both Eminem and Billie Eilish.