Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Desperate For A "Big Dance Hit" After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez could be making a huge comeback.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic year for Jennifer Lopez. The iconic performer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, just in time for their wedding anniversary. News of the split came amid rampant rumors, and now, the star is committed to focusing on herself. Earlier this month, she told TMZ that she's not looking to date for the time being, and has instead chosen to look for happiness within.

Of course, fans are glad to see J-Lo embracing this healthy mindset amid her split and are looking forward to seeing what she does next. According to Page Six, it could be huge. This week, the outlet spoke with a source who said that Lopez wants to put out a new album. Reportedly, she's also on the hunt for a "big dance hit."

Source Claims Jennifer Lopez Is Planning New Album

Jennifer Lopez poses during the 'Atlas' Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

“They have reached out to songwriters,” the source claims. “She wants a big dance hit.” They added that she doesn't want just one big song, but is instead considering releasing an entire album. “Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger," the source explained. “She wants to get hits, and put out a new album." It looks like this would be a smart career move for Lopez, who called off her tour in support of her album This Is Me... Now in May.