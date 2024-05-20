Jennifer Lopez's Dating History—Including Her 4 Marriages

Jennifer Lopez’s ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, has had one of the most interesting rollouts in music history. The album was accompanied by a visual film titled This Is Me… Now: A Love Story and a documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Both have been the talk of many on social media for the last few weeks. The album and its accompanying material are all heavily inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s romantic highs and lows with her exes throughout her career.

Moreover, it all culminated in her reunion with her current husband Ben Affleck. However, the rumor mill is abuzz with news that “Bennifer” is allegedly having trouble within their marriage. J. Lo has been vocal about wearing her heart on her sleeve, so only the future will tell where the pair stand. Nonetheless, here’s Jennifer Lopez’s entire dating history, featuring her exes and former marriages.

David Cruz (Mid '80s – Mid '90s)

Not much was known about the first of Jennifer Lopez’s exes. David Cruz was a high-school sweetheart with whom she dated for about a decade. They went their separate ways just as Lopez got her big break with her role in Selena. David Cruz sadly died of heart disease in 2020.

First Husband: Ojani Noa (1997 – 1998)

Ojani Noa was Lopez’s first public relationship and marriage. At the time, he worked as a waiter in Miami, where he met the entertainer, and they quickly tied the knot in 1997. Less than a year later, the pair called it quits, seemingly due to Noa getting fired from the Cuban restaurant Lopez had opened at the time. Their split was also messy for a few years, and Noa tried to sue J. Lo multiple times. She even had to send him a cease and desist when he wanted to make a movie about her.

Sean “Diddy” Combs (1999 – 2001)

One of Jennifer Lopez’s most popular exes is none other than Diddy. Their romance was highly publicized, and the pair were regarded as a power couple. They began dating at the early stages of Lopez’s venture into music after previously focusing on her acting career. He was also by her side at some of her most iconic moments, such as the 2000s Grammys, when she wore the famous green Versace dress. They broke up due to Comb’s infidelity, and Lopez has stated that they are now friends.

Second Husband: Cris Judd (2001 – 2003)

J. Lo met her second husband, Cris Judd, when he joined the crew for the music video for her song “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” Judd signed on as the video’s choreographer and director. They got married in 2001 but split less than a year later. Lopez said the pair just “didn’t have what it takes to make a marriage work.”

Ben Affleck (2002 – 2004)

The most sensationalized relationship of Lopez’s life was surely her pairing with A-List actor Ben Affleck. The couple met on the set of the movie Gigly and were engaged by late 2002. Referred to as “Bennifer" by the media, the high scrutiny of their relationship would cause them to postpone and eventually cancel their wedding. One of the more prominent exes in her life, Jennifer Lopez and Ben would later rekindle their romance two decades later.

Third Husband: Marc Anthony (2004 – 2011)

Only a few months after calling it quits with Affleck, Jennifer Lopez married fellow actor and musician Marc Anthony in a secret ceremony in 2004. This is her longest marriage, and the couple share two kids, fraternal twins Max and Emme. They first collaborated on the song “No Me Ames” from Lopez’s first album, and throughout their marriage, they teamed frequently on various projects. They separated in 2011 and stated that it was a mutual decision. Moreover, they maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Casper Smart (2011 – 2016)

J. Lo started dating another dancer shortly after her split from Marc Anthony was announced. She shared that Casper Smart, with whom she had an 18-year age gap, "helped her heal" from the divorce. The couple had an on-and-off relationship for a few years before finally ending things in 2016 after Smart reportedly cheated on her. He notably choreographed many of her performances during their time together.

Rumors that Jennifer Lopez was dating Canadian rapper Drake began to spread in 2016. Drizzy posted a picture of them cozying up on his Instagram. The pair seemed to have spent some time together, but sources say that it was never official. Jennifer Lopez went on record to clarify that she was not in a relationship with Drake, striking him off her list of exes.

Alex Rodriguez (2017 – 2021)

Lopez and Rodriguez met at a Yankees game in 2005, and she claims they felt "weird electricity.” However, it wasn't until 2017 that they would get together. She was with the MLB star for many years, attending multiple events together such as the MET Gala, Oscars, and Golden Globes. In 2019, the pair got engaged in the Bahamas but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020. They announced their split a year later, claiming they were “better as friends.”

Ben Affleck (2021 – present)

Rumors that Lopez had reunited with her old flame began to surface in 2021. This followed Lopez and Affleck’s splits from their partners, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Garner. A year later, they tied the knot at a small, surprise wedding in Las Vegas. Subsequently, they held a bigger event later that year in Georgia. Lopez’s latest album, This Is Me…Now, is dedicated to Affleck, coming full circle from 2002's This Is Me…Then, which she dedicated to him during their first stint together. While there are rumors that their marriage is now on the rocks, it’s not enough to claim that Ben Affleck joins Jennifer Lopez’s “exes” list a second time.