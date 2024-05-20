Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Relationship Timeline

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story, dubbed "Bennifer," has been a subject of public fascination for over two decades. In the early 2000s, fans watched as the duo went from being just friends to starting a romance, getting engaged, and sadly parting ways. However, after nearly 20 years of being apart, focusing on their careers, and starting their own families, Ben and Jennifer eventually found their way back to each other, resurrecting one of Hollywood's favorite romances. Since rekindling their courtship, the couple has enjoyed nothing but bliss in their love story.

However, in recent times, rumors of trouble in Ben and Jennifer's marriage rapidly circulated online. Additionally, there are claims the couple might be getting divorced soon. Nevertheless, hopes that they continue to blossom in their relationship remain alive. Let's take a stroll down memory lane, chronicling Bennifer's journey so far and highlighting the key moments that defined their relationship and kept fans rooting for their happy ending.

Early 2002: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's First Meeting On Set

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in 2002 while filming the movie Gigli. At the time, the actress was married to her second husband Cris Judd. However, upon seeing Ben, it was love at first sight for the actress. During a 2016 interview with People, she noted, "I really felt like when I met Ben, 'Okay this is it.'" Shortly after their first meeting, Jennifer filed for divorce from Cris, and she and Ben began dating. They quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood, marking the beginning of the "Bennifer" phenomenon.

November 2002: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Get Engaged

A few months into their relationship, the Gone Girl star proposed to Jennifer with a customized 6.1-carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston. It was a surreal moment for Lopez as she couldn't stop gushing about how beautiful the proposal was. Speaking in an interview with Diane Sawyer that year, she described the proposal as "traditional but also done in a very spectacular way, as of course Ben would do it." Jennifer also serenaded her man with praises, calling him brilliantly smart, loving, charming, and affectionate.

Early 2003: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Face Spotlight Pressure

By 2003, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were the names on everyone's lips. They always appeared in the tabloids as they were infamously hounded by the paparazzi. Jennifer even poked fun at the media attention surrounding their romance in the music video for her song, "Jenny From the Block." The video featured the paparazzi taking shots of the couple while they did everything from making out on a yacht and a hotel balcony to pumping gas. While it may have been great, Jennifer admitted being in the news constantly was a lot of pressure. "We didn't try to have a public relationship. We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids and it was like, 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure," she told People in 2016.

September 2003: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Postpone Their Wedding

Ben and Jennifer were set to tie the knot on September 14, 2003. However, four days before the big day, they announced the postponement of their wedding. In a joint statement, the couple revealed they made the decision due to the excessive media attention surrounding their upcoming marriage. According to them, they knew something had to be done after contemplating hiring three decoy brides at three different locations.

January 2004: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Break Up

Four months after postponing their wedding, Ben and Jennifer called off their engagement. According to reports, the intense media attention had a big role to play in their division. Although the couple tried to move on with life after the split, the singer admitted it was the biggest heartbreak of her life. According to her, it felt like she was going to die.

Following her split from Ben, Jennifer found love in the arms of Marc Anthony. The duo married on June 5, 2004, and enjoyed a decade-long marriage before divorcing in 2014. During the course of their marriage, they welcomed twins Max and Emme. Additionally, Ben began dating Jennifer Garner in 2004, and they exchanged marital vows on June 29, 2005. Following their wedding, the former couple welcomed three children: daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, as well as son Samuel Garner. While they shared plenty of sweet moments throughout their marriage, they ultimately decided to go their separate ways in 2015, finalizing their divorce in 2018.

April 2021: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Rekindle Their Relationship

Seventeen years after calling off their engagement, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sparked dating rumors again. They spent much time together in L.A., but insiders noted they were just friends. However, the dating rumors reached new heights when the couple was spotted taking a trip to Montana. After months of PDA-packed sightings and hangouts, Ben and Jennifer finally confirmed they were back together. In a July 2021 post, Jennifer shared a carousel of photos to mark her 52nd birthday. The final picture showed the couple kissing with Ben's hand wrapped around his woman in a warm embrace.

September-October 2021: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Dazzle On The Red Carpet

At the Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021, Ben and Jennifer had fans swooning after they appeared on the red carpet together for the first time since reuniting. Jennifer looked stunning in a white mermaid cut gown by Georges Hobeika that sparkled with Swarovski crystal embellishments. On the other hand, Ben dazzled in a black tuxedo and white T-shirt. Following their first red carpet appearance in decades, the couple also turned heads at the Met Gala three days later. Not only did they stun in Ralph Lauren, but they also shared a passionate kiss through their masks. On October 9, 2021, the couple stepped out in style yet again at the New York City premiere of Ben's movie The Last Duel. Ben and Jennifer were every inch the perfect couple as they couldn't help but smile wide at each other while posing for pictures.

April 2022: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Engaged Again

Jennifer shared the news of her engagement to Ben in her On The JLo newsletter. In the first post, the Hollywood star shared a video message to her fans, showing her admiring her perfect engagement ring. In another newsletter post, Jennifer went into detail about how the proposal happened. She told fans her man totally caught her off guard, leaving her speechless. In the end, Jennifer successfully contained her excitement and gave Ben a resounding "Yes!!"

July 2022: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Get Married

Bennifer got married at midnight in Las Vegas shortly after getting a marriage license. In a July 17 On The JLo newsletter, the Marry Me star confirmed her children were present as the best witnesses. Jennifer and Ben's fans were also pleased that their favorite couple was finally married. After tying the knot in Las Vegas, the couple held a star-studded wedding ceremony at Ben's home in Savannah, Georgia, in August 2022. Jennifer was the perfect bride, dazzling in a Ralph Lauren wedding dress while exchanging vows with her husband. Following their wedding ceremony, Ben and Jennifer set out for a romantic getaway in Italy.

Late 2022- February 2024: Life As A Married Couple

In the months following Ben and Jennifer's Italian getaway, the couple consistently gave fans something to smile about. From Jennifer taking her husband's last name to the couple doting on each other on social media, getting matching tattoos, gracing more red carpet events together, and even teaming up for a Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl commercial, the couple's love made fans recall their early 2000s relationship. Everything seemed to be smooth sailing for the lovebirds, and their fans were delighted.

May 2024: Is There Trouble In Paradise?

Speculations that Ben and Jennifer were headed for a divorce began making the rounds in May 2024. Fans speculated there was trouble in paradise after the couple was last photographed together, grabbing lunch on March 30, 2024. To make matters worse, an insider claimed Ben had already moved out of the $60 million mansion he shares with Jennifer. According to the source, the couple couldn't make things work. However, on May 16, fans heaved a sigh of relief after Ben and Jennifer were spotted together for the first time in 47 days. Pictures showed them in Los Angeles attending an event to support their kids. In the photos, the movie stars had their wedding rings, proving they were still together. Jennifer and Ben's fans are hoping for more positive news as rumors about their marriage continue to make headlines.

