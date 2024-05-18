Ben Affleck Fuels Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors By Ditching Wedding Ring

Earlier this week, rumors started to swirl that Jennifer Lopez and her husband of almost two years, Ben Affleck, were heading for a divorce. Chatter began after a source spoke with InTouch magazine, claiming to have insight into the couple's daily lives. According to the source, Affleck has already moved out of their shared "dream home," and has since turned his attention to his children.

Only more fuel was added to the fire yesterday when social media sleuths noticed that J-Lo liked a post about unhealthy dynamics in romantic partnerships on Instagram. At the time, they hadn't been seen out and about together in over a month. They've since been spotted attending a recital for one of his kids, Fin. Witnesses saw them chatting outside of the event, and him giving her a ride home afterwards.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Allegedly Broken Up

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Rumored Breakup

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "The Mother" held at Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Photos of Affleck from the evening reveal that he wasn't wearing his wedding ring, leaving fans suspicious. It's unclear whether or not this actually indicates that a divorce is imminent. Both he and J-Lo, however, have always worn their rings until now. Of course, this has only compounded rumors of a split. As for his allegedly former other half, she was seen rocking her ring at the beginning of this week. She hasn't been spotted in public since Thursday.

Obviously, he could have simply forgotten the jewelry at home or left it behind to avoid it getting lost or damaged, but social media users love to speculate. What do you think of Ben Affleck being spotted without his wedding ring on? What about rumors that he and his wife Jennifer Lopez are headed for a divorce? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez Likes Accusatory Instagram Post Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

[Via]