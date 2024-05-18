Ben Affleck Fuels Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors By Ditching Wedding Ring

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Sources claim that Affleck and J-Lo are living completely separate lives.

Earlier this week, rumors started to swirl that Jennifer Lopez and her husband of almost two years, Ben Affleck, were heading for a divorce. Chatter began after a source spoke with InTouch magazine, claiming to have insight into the couple's daily lives. According to the source, Affleck has already moved out of their shared "dream home," and has since turned his attention to his children.

Only more fuel was added to the fire yesterday when social media sleuths noticed that J-Lo liked a post about unhealthy dynamics in romantic partnerships on Instagram. At the time, they hadn't been seen out and about together in over a month. They've since been spotted attending a recital for one of his kids, Fin. Witnesses saw them chatting outside of the event, and him giving her a ride home afterwards.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Rumored Breakup

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "The Mother" held at Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Photos of Affleck from the evening reveal that he wasn't wearing his wedding ring, leaving fans suspicious. It's unclear whether or not this actually indicates that a divorce is imminent. Both he and J-Lo, however, have always worn their rings until now. Of course, this has only compounded rumors of a split. As for his allegedly former other half, she was seen rocking her ring at the beginning of this week. She hasn't been spotted in public since Thursday.

Obviously, he could have simply forgotten the jewelry at home or left it behind to avoid it getting lost or damaged, but social media users love to speculate. What do you think of Ben Affleck being spotted without his wedding ring on? What about rumors that he and his wife Jennifer Lopez are headed for a divorce? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

