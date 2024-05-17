Jennifer Lopez Likes Accusatory Instagram Post Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Jennifer Lopez attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images)

The post isn't helping calm down the divorce rumors.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's surprise rekindled romance seemed to delight a surprising amount of people when it first sparked a few years ago. The pair were previously an item in the early 2000s and have had fascinating tenures dating fellow celebs since. But that's what made the two getting back together and eventually even tying the knot such a point of intrigue. Unfortunately though, that intrigue turned sour earlier this week when rumors began to swirl about the couple's status.

The new rumors came courtesy of someone with apparent inside knowledge of their relationship and the split already seems like a done deal. They made the claim that Affleck has already moved out of their house and the pair are working out a feasible situation for their children going forward. The claim is supported by the fact that the pair haven't been spotted in public together in over a month. But some fans have contested it as they've both been spotted separately still wearing their wedding rings. Now right in the thick of the drama, J-Lo made a subtle move on Instagram that's getting a lot of attention from fans. Check out the new Instagram post she liked below.

Jennifer Lopez's Recent Instagram Like

Lopez recently liked a post from relationship coach Lenna Marsak that fans took notice of. But it wasn't just one of her most recent posts, it was a specific one from nearly two months ago. Marsak shared the news to her story that she had gotten a like from J-Lo. She also revealed that she had no knowledge of the couple's relationship status. The post itself is a list of things that prevent someone from building a healthy relationship, which fans have taken exactly the way you'd expect.

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez liking an Instagram post about relationships amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck? Do you think the insider reporting on their situation is accurate? Let us know in the comment section below.

