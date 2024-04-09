Jennifer Lopez Called Out By Former Choreographer For Disparaging Comments

Jennifer Lopez is loved by many. The Latin pop sensation has spent decades in the music industry and frequently also dipped her toes in film and television. Though there are many people who will go to bat for Lopez, a recent viral TikTok expressed some less than positive feelings about the singer. It came from a former choreographer who worked with her back in 2019. In his video, he recalled some of the unpleasant experiences he had with Lopez painting a pretty harsh picture while doing so.

The story comes from the 2019 Grammys where J-Lo participated in a tribute to the music of Motown. She worked with choreographer Dexter Carr, who opened up on the experience in a recent TikTok. In the video, he criticizes Lopez for only working with 3 black dancers. Even more damning is a rude comment she allegedly made about Carr's hair. In the comments fans largely take Carr's side, sharing their criticisms of J-Lo's decades in the spotlight. Check out the full video and all the fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Latto Performs With Jennifer Lopez On "SNL" & Curves Host Looking For Hug

Choreographer Shares His Experience With Jennifer Lopez

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez became the newest celebrity roped into the massive legal drama surrounding Diddy this year. A report claimed that the FBI was looking into allegations that the rap mogul had her carry his gun the night of the Shyne Nightclub shooting. That allegations came down just a few weeks after even more bad news hit for J-Lo.

Last month, Lopez canceled several of the dates on her upcoming tour. While a reason was never officially confirmed rumors swirled that it could be due to low ticket sales. Seven different shows that were due to take place in late August were reportedly canceled and wiped from the tour slate. What do you think of the choreographer's story about working with Jennifer Lopez? Do you believe his comments about her behavior while working with him? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Icon

[Via]