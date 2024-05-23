Ben Affleck Seemingly Hides Wedding Ring Amidst Marriage Problems With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck played a prank on the media on Wednesday by concealing his ring finger from being photographed. With a group of cameras accompanying him, Ben was seen around Los Angeles picking up his son Samuel from school. Ben deftly concealed his finger in his sweatshirt as the photographers focused their lenses on his left hand. It goes without saying that the photographers were searching for his ring finger. Over the past few weeks, Ben seems to have fluctuated between wearing and not wearing his wedding band. Amidst the drama between his and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage status, he took time to mess with everyone's heads.

Contradictory rumors have been swirling about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship. One source, claiming to be familiar with the couple's daily routines, shared their insights with InTouch magazine. According to this insider, Affleck has already left their shared 'dream home' and is now focusing on his children. However, the couple was later seen together, with J-Lo holding flowers and walking alongside Ben. J-Lo's previous social media activity, where she liked a post about dysfunctional marriages, has only fueled the speculation further.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Relationship Timeline

Ben Affleck Hides Ring Finger From Paparazzi

Reports suggest that Ben Affleck has moved out of the family's Beverly Hills house and into a rental in Brentwood. There are also rumors that J Lo is considering new residences. While it's clear that the couple is facing significant challenges in their marriage, it's important to respect their privacy and not jump to conclusions. When a reporter attempted to ask J Lo about her marital status during a panel in Mexico for her new film, 'Atlas,' she politely declined to comment.

For more than twenty years, the world has been captivated by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story. Two years ago, they famously got back together after twenty decades apart and got married, proving love never dies. Now, it looks like their marriage is dying slowly. Overall, the story is not over until it’s over. There is still hope these wild kids find their way back to one another. All in all, the romantic saga between the two will continue to be a major talking point for fans even after they eventually break up.

Read More: Ben Affleck Fuels Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors By Ditching Wedding Ring

[via]