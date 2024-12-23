Jennifer Lopez Says She Has "No Regrets" After Divorce From Ben Affleck

J-Lo reveals she has no regrets about the past in new interview.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Jennifer Lopez shares she has "no regrets" after a high-profile divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck. After rekindling their romance in a storybook reunion, J-Lo and Affleck appeared to have found their happily-ever-after. However, two years into their marriage, they shocked fans by filing for divorce. Talking to Judy Robles, the woman Lopez depicts in the new film Unstoppable, Lopez seems to harbor no regrets about her decision to end the marriage. J-Lo reflected on personal growth and resilience, seemingly alluding to her split from Affleck. The discussion arose as she spoke about the film produced by Affleck’s company, Artists Equity.

Sharing her outlook on divorce, Lopez Lopez emphasizes the importance of shedding societal shame and regret when relationships falter. “You kind of go, ‘That’s who I was at that time,’” she shared. “There were parts of my soul that needed to grow. And they did, in their own perfect timing, in the way they were meant to, when I was ready. That’s part of life’s journey—healing the pieces of ourselves we don’t always understand.”

Jennifer Lopez did not mention Ben Affleck directly in the interview. Reports suggest that the couple’s relationship had already been strained during the film’s production. This marks yet another high-profile split for Lopez, who has previously endured divorces from Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa. While the end of her marriage to Affleck has undoubtedly been painful, Lopez’s reflections reveal a woman committed to self-discovery and resilience. Her words serve as a reminder that even in the face of heartache, growth and renewal are always possible.