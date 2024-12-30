Jennifer Lopez's Ex Suffers Home Raid Over Alleged Drug Operation

J.Lo's love life has scandals everywhere you look, regardless of whether they concern her or not.

Jennifer Lopez's exes and romantic partners have been a big part of 2024's conversation for very different reasons. As if we needed more, her ex boyfriend Casper Smart reportedly found himself in a bit of legal trouble recently. According to TMZ, Los Angeles police raided his home last week following a tip-off that he allegedly ran a marijuana growth operation. Authorities arrived at the professional dancer's property with a warrant and reportedly found a small to medium-sized growth operation during their search. While they did not arrest Smart at the scene, they cited him and let him go, awaiting any potential charges from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

As such, it seems like Casper Smart might luck out and avoid the brunt of this alleged drug operation's legal consequences. But that wasn't the case for another one of Jennifer Lopez's former partners this year, as Diddy landed in prison due to his federal case for alleged sex trafficking. In fact, one of the many civil lawsuits against him in addition to this criminal case wants to call upon the singer as a witness in the legal matter.

Jennifer Lopez's Ex Reportedly Busted For Marijuana Operation

Speaking of Jennifer Lopez's exes, she recently spoke on her divorce from Ben Affleck. "I don’t see things as happening to me but for me,” she told British Vogue. “There’s always a lesson to be learned in the moment. Keeping a positive mindset helps me embrace those lessons and move forward. [...] You kind of go, ‘That’s who I was at that time.' There were parts of my soul that needed to grow. And they did, in their own perfect timing, in the way they were meant to, when I was ready. That’s part of life’s journey – healing the pieces of ourselves we don’t always understand."