- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez's Mother Makes It Clear She Hates Diddy In Resurfaced ClipWe didn't know the tea back then...ByGabriel Bras Nevares266 Views
- GossipJennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Matt Damon Amid Ben Affleck DivorceSomeone check the bro code...ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.8K Views
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez Hilariously Picks Between Diddy & Ben Affleck In Resurfaced ClipConsidering all the drama and controversy around these two men right now, it seems like Jennifer Lopez was oddly prophetic.ByGabriel Bras Nevares36.1K Views
- GossipJennifer Lopez Looks Down In The Dumps At L.A. Studio Amid Divorce Rumors & Canceled TourNew pictures obtained by TMZ have some fans thinking Jennifer Lopez is visibly disturbed by the rowdy rumors and reactions to the headlines.ByGabriel Bras Nevares15.3K Views
- MusicJennifer Lopez Calls Off Tour Amid Ben Affleck Breakup RumorsWhile rumors of low ticket sales and a split from Ben Affleck have been a thorn in Jennifer Lopez's PR, neither theory is substantiated.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1196 Views
- RelationshipsEveryone Drake Has DatedHere is everyone Drake has dated so far, from J-Lo to Rihanna.ByHanen Musa5.9K Views
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Find $34 Million Dream HomeThe newly weds are ready to merge families in this Pacific Palisades house.ByDiya Singhvi932 Views
- Pop CultureMTV VMAs: Ashanti In Plunging Black Cut-Out Dress, Latto Shines & More Red Carpet PicsFrom Tinashe's sexy all-leather look, to Normani's chunky white cut-out 'fit and Nick Cannon's fake-proposal to Ashanti, we are taking you down the MTV VMAs red carpet and beyond.ByNancy Jiang14.3K Views
- MusicJ. Lo Fans Go Wild After She Drops Body Baring Music Video While Drinking Luxury TequilaJennifer Lopez is ageless. ByKarlton Jahmal27.5K Views
- RelationshipsDiddy Reminds Ben Affleck He Was With J-Lo First In Throwback PDA PicsDiddy posted two throwback pictures with Jennifer Lopez today and some fans think he's trying to meddle in her situationship with Ben Affleck.ByAlex Zidel8.0K Views
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Fuel Relationship Rumours With Miami Trip“Bennifer” - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez - are one step closer to reclaiming their throne as one of the most talked-about celebrity couples. ByTaya Coates1.9K Views
- EntertainmentAlex Rodriguez Debuts Make-Up Cosmetic Line For Men To Hide BlemishesA Rod teams up with Hims. ByKarlton Jahmal3.9K Views
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Together At Resort, Sparking Dating RumorsThe exes were apparently together over the weekend, taking a trip to Montana.ByTaya Coates3.3K Views
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share Kiss After Break-Up RumorsThe two were seen kissing in the Dominican Republic after break-up reports went viral.ByAzure Johnson3.3K Views