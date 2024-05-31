Jennifer Lopez Calls Off Tour Amid Ben Affleck Breakup Rumors

While rumors of low ticket sales and a split from Ben Affleck have been a thorn in Jennifer Lopez's PR, neither theory is substantiated.

Amid rumors of a rift in Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck, TMZ and her official website (onthejlo) report that she and her team have canceled her summer tour, once running in North America from June through August. Moreover, a representative for Live Nation reportedly told the publication that the tour completely fell through. The alleged reasoning is that she is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," and she even supposedly relayed a message to those following her website according to TMZ, although it's not clearly available at press time. Perhaps a specific newsletter?

Either way, here's the alleged statement from Jennifer Lopez on her website concerning her summer tour's cancelation and next steps, per TMZ. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…" While no further details emerged, the publication claims that low ticket sale rumors were not a factor in this decision. Apparently, the tour garnered more ticket sales in select cities as of late, and these rumors mostly built off of speculative guesses months in advance, as well.

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Tour

However, many believe that her alleged romantic tension with Ben Affleck could be a factor in this decision, as the two have sent out shady but mostly gossipy indications that things aren't going well. For example, the actor seemed to hide his wedding ring in public, and the singer liked an accusatory IG post that many linked to Affleck. No matter the case, we don't have a clear answer on this as of writing this article, so maybe the future will hold more revelations. Either way, we're sure that this is all disappointing news for hopeful tour attendees.