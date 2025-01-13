Mary J Blige Flaunts Her Figure On Surprising Vacation With Jennifer Lopez's Ex Bodyguard

We didn't expect this crossover...

Mary J Blige is feeling plenty of Gratitude these days, whether that's for her recently released studio album or for the chance to soak up the sun in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. She took a vacation there as shown in pictures obtained by TMZ (which you can see by clicking the "Via" link down below), donning a black and white bikini. But what most fans took note of is how the R&B legend's reported bodyguard – who reportedly previously worked for Jennifer Lopez back in 2018 – was also there, and whether or not their body language suggests that they could have sparked a romance.

Furthermore, this is because Mary J. Blige's security guard was having a good time and enjoying himself alongside her more than he seemed to be "on the job." However, this is all purely speculative and doesn't have a lot to go off of, so take it all with a grain of salt. She divorced her husband in 2018 and revealed last September that she's in a new relationship, so perhaps the "You Ain't The Only One" singer referred to this man. But again, no one really knows for sure.

Mary J Blige & Jennifer Lopez Performing In 2013

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: (L-R) Mary J Blige and Jennifer Lopez perform on stage at the "Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live" Concert at Twickenham Stadium on June 1, 2013 in London, England. Chime For Change is a global campaign for girls' and women's empowerment founded by Gucci with a founding committee comprised of Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini, Salma Hayek Pinault and Beyonce Knowles-Carter. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Gucci)

Still, a lot of people might place particular emphasis on these Mary J. Blige rumors given everything that's going on with Jennifer Lopez's love life these days. She didn't explicitly have a relationship with this bodyguard either, but people still find the link curious because of J. Lo's own romantic happenings as of late. The biggest of these is probably her former relationship with Diddy, which faced much scrutiny and excessive analysis following the wave of sexual assault lawsuits against him, along with other accusations.