Timbaland says that Dr. Dre is his “favorite producer” and the greatest of all time. He praised the legendary rapper while posing with him for a picture he shared on Instagram, earlier this week.

“My favorite producer,” Timbaland wrote in the caption. “Some one I always look up too!!!!! @drdre the greatest to ever do it !!!!!!” In response, many fans told Timbaland not to count himself out of the running. “You guys definitely neck and neck,” one commented. Another wrote: “Timbo…you had futuristic sounding beats in the mid 90s…you was killing it with the R&B and rap!! Wasn’t a bad rapper for a producer either!!”

Read More: Timbaland Addresses Possibility Of A Dr. Dre Vs. Diddy Verzuz Battle

Timbaland In Concert

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 01: Singer Timbaland performs on stage at the “Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live” Concert at Twickenham Stadium on June 1, 2013 in London, England. Chime For Change is a global campaign for girls’ and women’s empowerment founded by Gucci with a founding committee comprised of Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini, Salma Hayek Pinault and Beyonce Knowles-Carter. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Gucci)

Timbaland meeting up with Dr. Dre comes after he recently remarked that he’s still interested in a collaborative project between the two, after the idea was originally put forth during an interview with MTV News back in 2001. Speaking for ASCAP Experience 2023 in June, Timbaland said of the idea: “Anything can happen, but it’s all about timing, it’s not about ‘is there still a chance?’ Everybody’s open, but everybody’s lives – I think right now, Snoop and Dre are working, you know what I’m saying? Like, it’s all about timing.”

Timbaland Poses With Dr. Dre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland)

“I haven’t seen Dre but I’m sure we would all love to do it and we probably could do it, especially with where we’re at in our lives, it probably could happen,” Timbaland added. “I never really thought about it but I will ask Dre. He loves music, he’s still doing it, he is one of the gods, so yeah we should do that Chairmen Of The Boards. It could happen but it’s all about timing.”

Read More: Spotify’s Greatest Hip Hop Beats Of All Time: Here Are The Top 10

[Via]