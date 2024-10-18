Mary J Blige Keeps Her Spirits High On "You Ain't The Only One"

Mary J. Blige is back with the second single from what could be her last album.

R&B legend Mary J Blige is back with "You Ain't The Only One," the second single from her upcoming album Gratitude. Blige released "Breathing," a collaboration with Fabolous in August. The track, produced by Aidan Brody, Doc Velasquez, Will Campbell, and Patrick Kelly, is quintessential adult contemporary R&B. Blige sounds at home over the beat, and the beat itself is an upbeat one. Lyrically, the track talks about the ups and downs of life, saying that if you've ever felt down, "you ain't the only one." She reminds listeners to go through life by remembering your goals and what you've already achieved, and to "play the hand you were dealt."

Gratitude, Mary J Blige's fifteenth studio album, is set for a November 15 release. It follows 2022's Good Morning Gorgeous, which earned Blige her first Album of the Year nomination (as a solo act) at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The forthcoming release features the aforementioned Fabolous, as well as Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and Ferg. Blige previously claimed that Gratitude would "probably" be her last album, but has since opted to keep things more open-ended on that front. Mary J Blige, Ne-Yo, and Mario are embarking on the For My Fans tour, which kicks off in January 2025. It runs through the middle of April. Regardless of whether Gratitude is her last album or not, Mary J Blige has undeniably earned a spot among R&B's greats. Give "You Ain't The Only One" a listen below.

Mary J. Blige - "You Ain't The Only One"

