Jennifer Lopez Is “Humiliated” By Rumored Ben Affleck Divorce, Source Claims

Apparently, J-Lo isn't happy about how she and Ben Affleck's alleged breakup has played out.

Rumors that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading for a divorce have been circulating for some time. Reportedly, the songstress is livid about it. A source recently chatted with Page Six, revealing that she's not at all happy about all of this has gone down. According to them, J-Lo is embarrassed about going their separate ways after making a big deal of their reunion and doesn't want the debacle weighing heavily on their kids.

“She’s furious,” the insider told the outlet. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together. He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record—they’re not young kids.”

Jennifer Lopez Hasn't "Fully Accepted" Ben Affleck Split, According To Source

US actress/singer Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother" at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“There are five kids involved in this. She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over," they also added. The source went on to claim that Affleck has yet to file for divorce out of fear of embarrassing Lopez, as he's "very protective of her." A different source recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight, however, and they had a different story.

According to that source, they've decided to wait to announce their rumored breakup officially "because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do." They also said that the two of them "are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can." What do you think of reports that Jennifer Lopez is "furious" amid her and Ben Affleck's rumored split? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.