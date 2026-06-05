A First Look At The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 Has Surfaced

First look images of the Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 collaboration have surfaced online. The photos show both the footwear and an accompanying apparel collection.

Ovrnundr reports the Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 is going to release on September 18th, 2026.

Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi has worked with Jordan Brand to produce what appears to be a full collection rather than a standalone sneaker release. A co-branded logo combining the Mowalola mark and the Jumpman was also shared alongside the imagery.

The Air Jordan 14 in the photos features a dark metallic finish across the upper. The shoe appears heavily distressed or treated to achieve a worn, aged look.

Red Mowalola branding runs along the ankle area, connecting the footwear directly to the apparel pieces in the collection. The overall color palette across the collection is dark, leaning on black and deep red tones throughout.

The apparel consists of a matching tracksuit set featuring a plaid or tartan pattern rendered in a mesh-like fabric. A red stripe with the number 23 appears on the chest of the jacket. Jumpman branding sits on the pants alongside what appears to be Mowalola detailing at the hem.

Mowalola has been an emerging name in the fashion space for several years and has collaborated with Nike previously. This Air Jordan 14 collab marks a notable step into Jordan Brand territory for the designer. No official release details have been confirmed at this stage.

Mowalola x Air Jordan 14

The Air Jordan 14 is not the most frequently revisited silhouette in the Jordan Brand catalog. It originally released in 1998 and is associated with Michael Jordan's sixth and final championship.

The shoe features a low-profile design with a Ferrari-inspired aesthetic that informed its original construction. Mowalola's take on the silhouette appears to move away from that heritage significantly in terms of finish and presentation.

The distressed metallic treatment visible in the photos gives the shoe a very different character from previous AJ14 retros. The apparel component of the collaboration adds context and suggests this is intended to function as a fashion-forward project rather than a traditional sneaker release.