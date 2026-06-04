Nike Releases Star-Studded "Rip The Script" Short Ahead Of World Cup

Nike released its main 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign film this week. The 6 min short film is titled "Rip the Script" and was created by Wieden+Kennedy and also directed by Dan Streit.

The video brings together a large group of soccer players, musicians, and entertainers in a single production. It represents one of the larger marketing efforts Nike has put together around a World Cup.

The film opens with a director trying to get Nike's football stars to stick to a script before things quickly go off course. From there, the action moves across a studio backlot as players take over the production.

The cast includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Vini Jr., LeBron James, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum, Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, and legends including Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Didier Drogba.

The campaign also includes a series of capsule collections created in partnership with creative collaborators, including Palace x England, Jacquemus x France, and Patta x Netherlands. The film serves as the centerpiece of a broader World Cup marketing push from Nike that spans product, partnerships, and content.

The release comes as Nike looks to position itself at the center of conversations surrounding the 2026 tournament, which kicks off in North America later this month.

Nike "Rip The Script" Video

Nike's World Cup campaign comes during a period where the brand is actively working to restore momentum and reverse a stretch of sluggish sales. Soccer and the World Cup are central to that effort, particularly with the tournament taking place in North America for the first time.

It ends with a young player cutting through a crowd of Nike athletes to get to the ball, before Haaland delivers the final kick. The structure positions the established stars alongside the next generation, which aligns with a broader message Nike has been pushing around youth and grassroots football.