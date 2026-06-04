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rip the script
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Sneakers
Nike Releases Star-Studded "Rip The Script" Short Ahead Of World Cup
Nike has released "Rip The Script," a six-minute short film featuring some of the biggest names in soccer and entertainment.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 04, 2026