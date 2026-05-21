LeBron James Gives First Look At The Upcoming Virgil Abloh Archive x Nike USA Rugby Top

Two things surfaced recently that are worth paying attention to as the 2026 World Cup approaches. LeBron James was photographed wearing a Virgil Abloh Archive x Nike USA rugby top. Separately, an Off-White x Nike football cleat has been spotted that appears to connect to the same project.

LeBron's photo shows him holding both a basketball and a soccer ball while wearing the rugby-style jersey. The Polaroid format of the image gives it a campaign feel rather than a casual snapshot.

The cleat photos show a white leather football boot with Off-White's signature "AIR" text printed on the side panel. Of course a red zip tie hanging from the lacing area. A clear outsole with red detailing sits underneath. The shoe looks finished and ready, not like an early sample.

Virgil Abloh passed away in 2021, but his archive and estate have continued releasing work through Nike and other partners. The Virgil Abloh Archive branding on the rugby top signals this project draws from designs he completed before his death.

With the World Cup coming to the United States very soon, a USA-themed Virgil Abloh x Nike football project makes a lot of sense timing-wise. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but the pieces coming together publicly suggest an announcement is not far away.

Virgil Abloh Archive x Nike USA Rugby Top

The Virgil Abloh Archive label appearing on the jersey suggests this piece came from designs Abloh completed before his death in 2021, but that is also unlikely given it's for the World Cup.

Rugby tops have been showing up more in streetwear and sports crossover moments recently. A USA-themed version tied to Abloh's archive is a natural fit for the World Cup moment.

The cleat separately brings in all of Off-White's familiar design codes. The white leather upper, "AIR" text on the side panel, red zip tie on the laces, and clear outsole with red detailing all read as classic Abloh x Nike work.