Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" Will Drop With Special Packaging

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 3 OG "Bin 23" releases soon, limited to 2,300 pairs, featuring a deep burgundy suede upper and winebox packaging.

The Air Jordan 3 OG "Bin 23" now has a confirmed release date and price. The shoe drops on June 13th at $355, limited to 2,300 pairs. It also comes with special packaging, which fits the premium positioning of the Bin 23 series.

Earlier this year the Air Jordan 8 "Bin 23" was pushed back to August, making the AJ3 the first shoe in this year's Bin 23 lineup to actually hit shelves. The series has always been about elevated materials and tight production numbers, and this release follows that same template.

The shoe sits in a deep burgundy and dark red colorway across the full upper. The suede and nubuck materials give it a rich, wine-like finish that makes the Bin 23 name feel intentional.

Gold hardware on the tongue badge and eyelets adds contrast without pulling away from the overall color story. The midsole leans toward a cream and aged yellow tone, and the Nike Air branding on the heel is printed in a tonal darker burgundy that almost disappears into the upper.

The wooden crate-style packaging with a wine glass ring stamp on the front is a nice touch. It reinforces the wine theme without overplaying it. At $355 for 2,300 pairs, this one will move quickly. People who want it should plan accordingly when June 13th arrives.

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Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23"

The Bin 23 series is a premium Jordan Brand line that originally launched in 2010. The name references Michael Jordan's jersey number 23, and the line was built around limited production runs and elevated materials.

After years of nothing, Jordan Brand revived the series in 2026 with a multi-shoe lineup. The Air Jordan 3 is the first release in this year's Bin 23 collection, with the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 4 to follow later in the year.

Each shoe in the series comes with special packaging and a higher price point than standard Jordan releases. The 2,300 pair production number directly references the Bin 23 concept.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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