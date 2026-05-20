Drake's OVO Label Links With Red Bull Racing For Another Capsule Drop

OVO and Oracle Red Bull Racing are dropping a new collection on May 22nd, available through the OVO website. This is another chapter in the ongoing partnership between Drake's label and the Formula 1 team, and the collection looks like one of the stronger releases from the two so far.

The capsule is built around a dark navy base with Red Bull's red, yellow, and white branding hitting throughout. The range includes varsity jackets, heavyweight polos, graphic tees, gloves, hats, and accessories. Everything ties back to racing culture without going too literal about it.

The standout piece is a blue varsity jacket with a collegiate-style "Racing" script across the chest, Oracle Red Bull Racing embroidery on the back, and a large OVO owl logo. It's the kind of piece that works as a collector item as much as something you'd actually wear out.

One of the graphic tees features a large OVO wordmark across the chest with an Oracle Red Bull Racing helmet graphic and the text "22 Laps Around the Sun" underneath.

The campaign imagery uses models in matching Red Bull helmets and racing gear, which adds to the overall mood of the drop. OVO has been consistent in keeping these Red Bull releases feeling premium rather than costume-like, and this one continues that approach.

OVO x Oracle Red Bull Racing

OVO, October's Very Own, is Drake's label and lifestyle brand. It started primarily as a music imprint but has grown into a full streetwear label with seasonal collections, flagship stores, and high-profile collaborations.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing partnership has produced several collections over the past couple of years. Each drop has leaned into the visual language of Formula 1, mixing racing-specific details with OVO's premium sportswear sensibility.