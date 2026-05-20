Drake's OVO Label Links With Red Bull Racing For Another Capsule Drop

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via OVO
OVO and Oracle Red Bull Racing release their latest collection featuring navy varsity jackets, graphic tees, and accessories.

OVO and Oracle Red Bull Racing are dropping a new collection on May 22nd, available through the OVO website. This is another chapter in the ongoing partnership between Drake's label and the Formula 1 team, and the collection looks like one of the stronger releases from the two so far.

The capsule is built around a dark navy base with Red Bull's red, yellow, and white branding hitting throughout. The range includes varsity jackets, heavyweight polos, graphic tees, gloves, hats, and accessories. Everything ties back to racing culture without going too literal about it.

The standout piece is a blue varsity jacket with a collegiate-style "Racing" script across the chest, Oracle Red Bull Racing embroidery on the back, and a large OVO owl logo. It's the kind of piece that works as a collector item as much as something you'd actually wear out.

One of the graphic tees features a large OVO wordmark across the chest with an Oracle Red Bull Racing helmet graphic and the text "22 Laps Around the Sun" underneath.

The campaign imagery uses models in matching Red Bull helmets and racing gear, which adds to the overall mood of the drop. OVO has been consistent in keeping these Red Bull releases feeling premium rather than costume-like, and this one continues that approach.

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OVO x Oracle Red Bull Racing

OVO, October's Very Own, is Drake's label and lifestyle brand. It started primarily as a music imprint but has grown into a full streetwear label with seasonal collections, flagship stores, and high-profile collaborations.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing partnership has produced several collections over the past couple of years. Each drop has leaned into the visual language of Formula 1, mixing racing-specific details with OVO's premium sportswear sensibility.

Also worth noting that the two collaborated back in 2025. It looks like this is a partnership that is set to continue for some time, and we're certainly not complaining. Finally the collections tend to sell quickly given both brands' followings.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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