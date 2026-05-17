Top5 Blasts Joe Budden For Assuming He Sold His OVO Chain From Drake

On the ICEMAN intro "Make Them Cry," its lead artist Drake takes aim at a former colleague who sold his OVO chain and claimed someone snatched it. It doesn't explicitly specify the chain as an OVO one, but the context is there. "To me, he sold the only thing that has ever mattered / I could never forgive such a nefarious action," he concludes his raps on the subject. Many folks pointed the finger at Top5 considering the rapper's recent beef with Drake, and one of these folks is Joe Budden.

Budden reacted to the new album on his podcast, overall praising the effort. When he and his cohosts discussed this OVO chain line, Joe assumed Top was the target, positing Drizzy would know he's the type to sell his owl chain. But Budden's cohosts pushed back, arguing that assumption doesn't explain why the 6ix God sounds so hurt over the sale. After all, he wouldn't have much good will towards Top, as the Toronto MC went against him after years of friendship.

"Top5 shouldn't have had an owl chain," Joe Budden expressed. Ice presumed this chain-seller isn't Top, and it seems like he himself agrees. As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Top5 recently took to his Instagram Story to respond to this discussion, denying he ever had an OVO chain in the first place.

"I never owned a owl chain in my life you fool [five crying-laughing emojis] @joebudden I'LL BOOM IT ON YOU," he wrote. We'll see if this mystery ever gets resolved.

Drake & Top5's Beef

For those unaware, Top5 and Drake got into beef after years of camaraderie as Toronto artists. The latter even assisted the former with legal trouble, helping cover his legal fees in his first-degree murder case.

But things took a turn when the OVO mogul promoted new music from fellow Toronto artist Pressa on social media. Pressa and Top have beef, and the latter felt betrayed by Aubrey Graham not sticking by him in it.