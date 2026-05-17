Top5 Blasts Joe Budden For Assuming He Sold His OVO Chain From Drake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Top5 Blasts Joe Budden Assuming Sold OVO Chain Drake
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Top5 beefed with Drake despite their initial friendship, which led Joe Budden and others to assume Drizzy was talking about him on "ICEMAN."

On the ICEMAN intro "Make Them Cry," its lead artist Drake takes aim at a former colleague who sold his OVO chain and claimed someone snatched it. It doesn't explicitly specify the chain as an OVO one, but the context is there. "To me, he sold the only thing that has ever mattered / I could never forgive such a nefarious action," he concludes his raps on the subject. Many folks pointed the finger at Top5 considering the rapper's recent beef with Drake, and one of these folks is Joe Budden.

Budden reacted to the new album on his podcast, overall praising the effort. When he and his cohosts discussed this OVO chain line, Joe assumed Top was the target, positing Drizzy would know he's the type to sell his owl chain. But Budden's cohosts pushed back, arguing that assumption doesn't explain why the 6ix God sounds so hurt over the sale. After all, he wouldn't have much good will towards Top, as the Toronto MC went against him after years of friendship.

"Top5 shouldn't have had an owl chain," Joe Budden expressed. Ice presumed this chain-seller isn't Top, and it seems like he himself agrees. As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Top5 recently took to his Instagram Story to respond to this discussion, denying he ever had an OVO chain in the first place.

"I never owned a owl chain in my life you fool [five crying-laughing emojis] @joebudden I'LL BOOM IT ON YOU," he wrote. We'll see if this mystery ever gets resolved.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Drake & Top5's Beef

For those unaware, Top5 and Drake got into beef after years of camaraderie as Toronto artists. The latter even assisted the former with legal trouble, helping cover his legal fees in his first-degree murder case.

But things took a turn when the OVO mogul promoted new music from fellow Toronto artist Pressa on social media. Pressa and Top have beef, and the latter felt betrayed by Aubrey Graham not sticking by him in it.

Since then, Top5 has continued to diss Drake, although Drizzy hasn't responded to any of it publicly or explicitly. Except, perhaps, for this alleged "Make Them Cry" reference.

Read More: Drake & Top5 Beef? A Brief History Of Their Relationship

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake-Top5-Beef Music Drake & Top5 Beef? A Brief History Of Their Relationship
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Top5 Reveals He Posted Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Because Of Drake’s Ultimate Betrayal
The DJ Drama Album Release Party Streetwear DJ Drama's Toronto Trip Cost $120K Extra To Return Stolen Chains, Top5 Claims
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference Music Kendrick Lamar's Lyrics About Drake Are Aging Like Fine Wine Amid Top5 Beef
Comments 0