Pusha T Unleashes F1-Inspired Red Bull Spiral Freestyle With Yvngxchris & Khi Infinite

Earlier this week, Pusha T teamed up with Khi Infinite and yvngxchris for a new F1 edition Red Bull Spiral Freestyle. The trio effortlessly delivered top-tier bars inspired by the upcoming debut Red Bull Showrun in Washington D.C. The event aims to bring F1 fans together for "adrenaline-packed fun" with David Coulthard and the team behind Oracle Red Bull Racing. It'll take place on April 20 of this year.

Pusha T's freestyle features various references to the event and even a nod to the 20th anniversary of Oracle Red Bull Racing. He boasts some of the team's accomplishments, as well as a few of his own, before passing the mic to Khi Infinite.

Pusha T, Khi Infinite, And Yvngxchris Pay Tribute To Oracle Red Bull Racing In New Freestyle

Braggadocious rhymes aren't the only thing Pusha T's been serving up as of late, however. Earlier this week, he reignited his longwinded feud with Drake with a shady Tweet reply. "I just wanted to point out that after all these years of mob talk from Drake, nobody ever laid a finger on Pusha T," one fan had written of the Toronto MC. "Not a pinky nail," he replied alongside a laughing emoji. The jab followed weeks of fans hoping to hear a response from the hitmaker after Kendrick Lamar went after Drake and J. Cole on his track with Future and Metro Boomin, "Like That," which went viral in the days following the release of We Don't Trust You.

Pusha T also dipped his toe in the world of fashion at the beginning of this year, premiering his runway walk at Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2024 show. What do you think of Pusha T's new Red Bull Spiral freestyle? How did Khi Infinite and yvngxchris do? Are you looking forward to the upcoming debut Red Bull Showrun in D.C.? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

