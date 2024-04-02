Pusha T Labels Pharrell & Chad Hugo's Neptunes Dispute "Stupidity"

Pusha T has spoken out on the legal dispute between Neptunes members Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, he claimed that Hugo's lawyer is just looking for a paycheck and labeled the situation "stupidity." Hugo's lawyer previously complained about Pharrell “fraudulently” filing to trademark the Neptunes' name.

"There’s not a dollar involved in this stupidity. Just a lawyer looking to drain Chad’s pockets. Unreal," he wrote. When a fan brought up Ralph Tresvant buying the trademark to New Edition, Pusha responded: “Smh… nothing more, nothing less.”

Pusha T Performs With Pharrell At Something In The Water Music Festival

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Pharrell and Pusha T perform at the 2022 Something in the Water Music Festival on Independence Avenue on June 19, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Hugo’s attorney, Kenneth D. Freundlich, wrote in a legal filing: “Throughout their over thirty year history, [Hugo] and Williams agreed to, and in fact, have divided all assets. By ignoring and excluding [Hugo] from the any and all applications filed by applicant for the mark ‘The Neptunes,’ applicant has committed fraud in securing the trademarks and acted in bad faith.” Check out Pusha's response to the drama below.

Pusha T Speaks Out On Neptunes' Legal Feud

A representative for Pharrell also responded to the situation in a statement to Billboard on Monday. They argued he only filed a trademark for the name to protect them from third parties. “Pharrell is surprised by this," they wrote. "We have reached out on multiple occasions to share in the ownership and administration of the trademark and will continue to make that offer. The goal here was to make sure a third party doesn’t get a hold of the trademark and to guarantee Chad and Pharrell share in ownership and administration.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Pusha T as well as Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo on HotNewHipHop.

