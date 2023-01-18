Just Blaze’s vault is unlike many producers, especially since he’s holding onto unreleased gems from the GOATs.

The legendary producer revealed that he discovered a handful of CDs while cleaning out storage. The CDs included unheard material from Jay-Z, The Neptunes, Ghostface Killah, and more.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 19: (L-R) Just Blaze, Memphis Bleek and Young Guru attend the Roc-A-Fella Reunion at Gramercy Theatre on December 19, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Back at storage cleaning out. Found some heavy sessions today. Last slide is a doozy. RIP @staticmajor_ and our brother Kamel,” Just Blaze captioned the post.

The collection of photos reveals some of the unreleased joints that are in his possession including The Neptunes “Christie” and “Operator,” a collab from Timbaland and Static Major, as well as “Missing Audio Files,” a collaboration between Just Blaze and Ghostface Killah.

In addition, Just Blaze unveiled that he had unreleased music from Jay-Z including a collab with M.O.P, another with Madlib, and the song “Hello Young Lady.” Blaze previously discussed “Hello Young Lady,” explaining it was left off of The Black Album and Magna Carta Holy Grail because it shared similarities to “Song Cry.”

A fan also wrote that the song with Madlib was likely the producer’s remix of “Threats.” However, Just Blaze confirmed that Jay and Beat Konducta have other unreleased music together.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Just Blaze attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Just Blaze’s discovery led to plenty of reactions. Young Guru simply wrote, “Memories.” Drake slid into the comments where he reflected on the amount of unreleased music that the world hasn’t heard.

“Imagine how much incredible music has just never been heard,” he wrote. “like beats and songs that are sitting somewhere…it’s like the ocean we just don’t know what’s there.”

