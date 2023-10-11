Pusha T, Chad Hugo, & BENEE Join Pop Band Phoenix For Remix Of “All Eyes On Me”

Pusha T's career in hip-hop is one of the greatest of all time. It all started with his duo Clipse back in the early 1990s. He and his brother, No Malice were a great pairing giving us phenomenal tracks. Then, they eventually split and Push went on to forge his own path. It is been nothing short of an amazing run. He is most known for his coke raps and aggressive tone on the mic.

However, what some fans might not know is that the Virginia native has done a fair amount of crossovers with non-hip hop artists. Back in 2013, he teamed up with Justin Timberlake for the "TKO (Black Friday Remix)." While it did include other rappers A$AP Rocky and J. Cole, it was still an unexpected moment. One year later, Push and EDM producer Hudson Mohawke remixed "Chimes." Now, he is back hopping into other genres with the indie pop band, Phoenix.

Listen To "All Eyes On Me" From Phoenix, Pusha T, BENEE, & Chad Hugo

The France band put out a song called "All Eyes On Me" last year. It landed on their record Alpha Zulu. Pitchfork shared that Pusha T and Phoenix first previewed this remix this summer at the We Love Green Festival. It also grabs producer from The Neptunes, Chad Hugo, as well as singer BENEE. This is certainly a unique collaboration, but give it a spin with the link above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new remix of Phoenix's track "All Eyes On Me" with BENEE, Chad Hugo, and Pusha T? Is this better than the original version? Do you like when Pusha T does crossovers like this? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. So, with that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Pusha T, as well as all of the hottest song releases in hip-hop and other genres.

Quotable Lyrics:

All eyes on me

I'm not innocent, I'm militant

I'm knee-deep in this dirty money

I'm breaking bad and I'm vigilant

How could I not benefit?

The realest one amongst counterfeit

