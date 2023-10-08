Pusha T Drops “My Name Is My Name” Merch On 10th Anniversary

Pusha T is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album with new merch.

Pusha T has released a merch collection in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his debut studio album, My Name Is My Name. The pieces include various t-shirts, a hoodie, and a custom black work jacket as well as a catch-all tray and print. The items are all available on Def Jam's website as of Sunday, October 8.

Pieces from the capsule will ship at varying times. For instance, the work jacket goes out on January 19, 2024, along with the catch-all tray, while the t-shirts will ship on different days in December. The print will be ready at the earliest with a shipping date of November 24, 2023.

Pusha T Performs At Lowlands Festival

Pusha T dropped My Name Is My Name back in 2013 with production handled primarily by Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and others. Rick Ross, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Future, Pharrell Williams, Chris Brown, and Kendrick Lamar all make guest appearances. As for newer music from Pusha, he recently confirmed that he wants to drop another Clipse project.

"I really would hope so," Push told PEOPLE while discussing the possibility of a new Clipse project. "I really would love to, man, I really would love to. At this point I feel like we've been in a space a lot together lately, and in those spaces the creativity's just been flowing." He added: "So that's where you get songs like you heard at the [Louis Vuitton] fashion show. Really what we've been doing a lot of it is just contributing with our friends. Like, 'OK, Pharrell's a creative director of LV. He needs music for the show.' How would we not show up for that? How would me and my brother not show up for a Nigo album? I think the creativity between us and just the collective of the family that everybody knows where this started from, is something that you can't just stop." Check out Pusha T's My Name Is My Name merch here.

