Pusha T Reignites Drake Feud By Belittling Rapper's "Mob Talk"

Pusha T couldn't resist.

Alexander Cole
WDC Intersection of Music &amp; Sports

Pusha T and Drake engaged in a memorable feud back in 2018. Overall, it began with Push dissing Drake on his album Daytona. The finale track "Infrared" contained the bars aimed at Drizzy, and fans were intrigued. Subsequently, Drake came back with "Duppy Freestyle" which was very clearly aimed at Push. However, things took a wild turn once the Virginia rapper dropped off "The Story Of Adidon." This is where Pusha T revealed that Drake had a child. It was a wild revelation, and it certainly shook up the rap game.

Drake never responded to "Story Of Adidion" although he has had some slick subliminal over the years. That said, most fans remember his appearance on The Shop in which LeBron essentially consoled him for what went down. Since then, fans have ultimately declared Push the winner. Regardless of what the charts may say, there is no doubt that he outclassed Drake in that beef. In fact, with the whole rap game coming for Drake, one fan took to social media with praise for Push.

Pusha T vs. Drake

"I just wanted to point out that after all these years of mob talk from Drake, nobody ever laid a finger on Pusha T," the fan wrote. Push saw the tweet and ushered a reply, saying "not a pinky nail..." with a laughing crying emoji. Clearly, Pusha T still has his feud with Drake on his mind. However, we doubt anything will come of this particular comment. After all, Drake has Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross to worry about.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Pusha T, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he will end up getting a response out of Drake? Do you still think Push ended up winning their feud back in 2018? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

