Air Jordan 4 "BIN 23" Receives Updated Color Blocking

The Air Jordan 4 "Bin 23" is making a highly anticipated return this December. Originally released in 2006 as part of the exclusive Countdown Pack, this sneaker is getting a fresh update. The latest mock-ups reveal refined color blocking that differs from earlier looks.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 "BIN 23" is releasing on December 26th, 2026.

This iteration showcases a rich chocolate brown leather upper that exudes premium quality. The mudguard, quarter panels, and toe box feature varying shades of brown.

Cream-colored midsoles provide striking contrast against the dark brown outsole. The signature Air Jordan 4 mesh panels appear in tonal brown. A vintage-inspired yellowed Air Max unit sits visible in the heel.

Also a red wax seal branding on the heel pays homage to the original Bin 23 packaging. The tongue and lining continue the brown color scheme throughout the design. This monochromatic approach creates a sophisticated aesthetic that stands out from typical Jordan releases.

Sneakerheads have been waiting for this retro since the original Countdown Pack release. The 2006 version required purchasing both the Jordan 4 and Jordan 19.

Now collectors can grab this coveted colorway as a standalone release. The updated construction promises modern comfort while maintaining the classic silhouette.

Nike has perfected Jordan 4 retros in recent years with improved materials. This release arrives during the holiday season when Jordan Brand typically delivers major drops. Expect significant demand when these hit retailers in late 2026.

Air Jordan 4 "BIN 23" Price

The chocolate brown palette gives this Jordan 4 serious vintage appeal. The rich leather materials throughout the upper elevate the premium feel significantly. That cream midsole creates perfect contrast against all the darker brown tones.

The yellowed Air unit adds authentic retro character to the design. Red wax seal branding provides the only pop of color on the heel. It's a callback to the original special packaging from the Countdown days.

The monochromatic brown blocking makes these incredibly versatile for everyday wear. They'll pair well with earth tones, denim, and neutral streetwear fits. This is one of the more understated Jordan 4 colorways we've seen lately.