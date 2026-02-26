Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" Gets Beloved Nike Air Branding

A release date has been set for the highly anticipated Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic." The classic colorway is making its return with a significant branding update. Nike Air will appear on the heels instead of the Jumpman logo.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” will be released on April 25th, 2026.

White leather dominates the entire upper creating a clean premium foundation. Metallic silver accents hit the tongue, lace locks, and reflective 3M panels. The combination creates that iconic "White Metallic" aesthetic from the original 1990 release.

That signature shark tooth design appears along the white midsole as expected. Translucent icy blue outsoles complete the bottom maintaining the classic Jordan 5 look. The silhouette remains unchanged from the original Tinker Hatfield design.

Nike Air branding on the heel represents a change from recent releases. Most Jordan 5 retros have featured Jumpman logos on the heel instead. This return to Nike Air brings the shoe closer to its original form.

The "White Metallic" colorway remains one of the most beloved Jordan 5s ever. Its clean aesthetic works perfectly for any season or outfit combination. The shoe carries significant history from Michael Jordan's championship runs in the early 90s.

Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" Retail Price

The all-white leather with metallic silver accents is such a timeless combination. That clean aesthetic never goes out of style no matter how many years pass. Having Nike Air back on the heel is huge for purists who want OG accuracy.

The translucent icy blue outsole adds just enough color without overwhelming the white upper. Those reflective 3M tongue panels still look incredible when light hits them right. The shark tooth midsole design remains one of the most distinctive elements in Jordan history.