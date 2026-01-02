Rare Images Surface Of The Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic”

The first images of the 2026 Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" are here. Jordan Brand is bringing back one of the most iconic colorways. This marks another retro release for the legendary silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” will now be released on April 25th, 2026.

The "White Metallic" remains a fan favorite after decades. This colorway was originally dropped back in 1990. It became instantly recognizable on and off the court. Michael Jordan wore these during his incredible playoff runs.

The clean white and metallic silver combination stays timeless. The 2026 version appears to stay true to the original. Premium white leather covers the entire upper construction. Metallic silver accents hit the tongue, side panels, and midsole.

Jordan Brand continues honoring their heritage with OG releases. These retros generate serious excitement in sneaker culture every time. The "White Metallic" colorway never goes out of style. Collectors and new fans alike will chase this release.

Expect massive demand when these hit retailers soon. The retail price will follow standard Air Jordan 5 pricing. Mark your calendars for this big drop. The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" proves classics never die.

Air Jordan 5 “White Metallic” Retail Price

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" features a clean white leather upper throughout the entire shoe. Subtle grey accents provide tonal depth across the side panels and quarter overlays. Metallic silver reflective material hits the tongue with its distinctive fighter jet-inspired design.

The embroidered "23" appears cleanly on the lateral side in grey stitching. Black Nike Air branding sits boldly on the heel alongside the classic Jumpman logo. The translucent icy blue outsole showcases the herringbone traction pattern and Jumpman logo beneath.

The white midsole features black shark tooth detailing that wraps around the entire shoe. This maintains the aggressive look that made this silhouette revolutionary when Tinker Hatfield first designed it.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.