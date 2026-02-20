Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" Unboxing Reveals Details

An in-hand unboxing video reveals new details about the upcoming Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame." The late designer's posthumous collaboration drops this spring in the elegant colorway. Premium materials and signature Off-White design codes appear throughout the sneaker.

Ovrnundr reports that the Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" will be released in the Spring of 2026.

Creamy sesame leather covers the entire upper creating a luxurious monochromatic foundation. That Off-White deconstructed aesthetic shows through with exposed stitching details everywhere. Text branding appears on the lateral side reading "MADE IN USA c. 1982."

The iconic Swoosh gets covered in subtle zig-zag stitching creating textural contrast. More text graphics hit the medial side with additional deconstructed branding elements. That signature orange zip-tie hangs from the laces as expected on Off-White collabs.

"AIR" text appears stamped on the midsole maintaining Virgil's signature design language. The heel features embossed "Beaverton, Oregon USA" text alongside production year details. Every design element pays tribute to Virgil's innovative approach to sneaker deconstruction.

The sesame colorway feels more sophisticated than previous Off-White Air Force 1 releases. It works as a neutral that can pair with countless outfit combinations. This subtle approach differs from the bold statement colors in past collaborations.

Seeing the shoe in natural lighting reveals the premium leather quality used. The craftsmanship appears exceptional based on the close-up unboxing footage. These look even better in hand.

Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame"

The sesame colorway is absolutely beautiful in person based on these unboxing clips. It's this creamy, almost buttery leather tone that looks way more premium than standard white. All the Off-White signature details are present: the exposed stitching, the text graphics, that orange zip-tie.

But something about the monochromatic approach makes it feel more elevated and less gimmicky. The zig-zag stitching on the Swoosh adds just enough texture without being too loud.

That sesame shade will age really well too, developing character over time instead of just looking beat up.