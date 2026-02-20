Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" Unboxing Reveals Details

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
virgil-abloh-x-nike-air-force-1-low-sesame-sneaker-news
Image via @PGAF1
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
An in-hand unboxing reveals the Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" releasing this spring 2026 with premium details.

An in-hand unboxing video reveals new details about the upcoming Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame." The late designer's posthumous collaboration drops this spring in the elegant colorway. Premium materials and signature Off-White design codes appear throughout the sneaker.

Ovrnundr reports that the Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" will be released in the Spring of 2026.

Creamy sesame leather covers the entire upper creating a luxurious monochromatic foundation. That Off-White deconstructed aesthetic shows through with exposed stitching details everywhere. Text branding appears on the lateral side reading "MADE IN USA c. 1982."

The iconic Swoosh gets covered in subtle zig-zag stitching creating textural contrast. More text graphics hit the medial side with additional deconstructed branding elements. That signature orange zip-tie hangs from the laces as expected on Off-White collabs.

"AIR" text appears stamped on the midsole maintaining Virgil's signature design language. The heel features embossed "Beaverton, Oregon USA" text alongside production year details. Every design element pays tribute to Virgil's innovative approach to sneaker deconstruction.

The sesame colorway feels more sophisticated than previous Off-White Air Force 1 releases. It works as a neutral that can pair with countless outfit combinations. This subtle approach differs from the bold statement colors in past collaborations.

Seeing the shoe in natural lighting reveals the premium leather quality used. The craftsmanship appears exceptional based on the close-up unboxing footage. These look even better in hand.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" Release Details Confirmed

Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame"

The sesame colorway is absolutely beautiful in person based on these unboxing clips. It's this creamy, almost buttery leather tone that looks way more premium than standard white. All the Off-White signature details are present: the exposed stitching, the text graphics, that orange zip-tie.

But something about the monochromatic approach makes it feel more elevated and less gimmicky. The zig-zag stitching on the Swoosh adds just enough texture without being too loud.

That sesame shade will age really well too, developing character over time instead of just looking beat up.

Overall, it's one of the cleanest Virgil collabs we've seen in a while. Also, the retail price of these sneakers will be $150 when they drop, and they're sure to sell out fast!

Read More: Young Thug's SP5DER x Adidas Superstar "Red" New Images Surface

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
off-white-x-nike-air-force-1-low-sesame-sneaker-news Sneakers The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" Is Coming Soon
off-white-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” Finally Set For 2026 Release
off-white-x-nike-air-force-1-low-sesame-sneaker-news Sneakers Best Look Yet At The Off-White Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame”
off-white-x-nike-air-force-1-low-sesame-sneaker-news Sneakers First Look At The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame”
Comments 0