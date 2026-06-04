Latto Confirms Whether Or Not 21 Savage Is Actually Married

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks
Dec 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper 21 Savage watches a game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
21 Savage marriage rumors have been circulating for years and on "The Breakfast Club," Latto finally addressed them.

Latto and 21 Savage recently welcomed their first child into the world. The official announcement was made earlier this month, and there is no doubt that fans were happy for them. However, many questions about their relationship persist.

For instance, when it was revealed that Latto was pregnant, there were rumblings that 21 was still married to Keyanna Joseph. Whether or not these two were ever married is still a fact that has eluded fans. There have been various rumors about this marriage over the years, although neither 21 nor Joseph has ever confirmed anything.

Regardless, some felt as though it was a mistake for Latto to have a child with someone who is married. This discourse went even deeper, as many noted that Latto and 21 Savage had been hiding their relationship up until the pregnancy announcement.

Today, Latto was given an opportunity to clear the air during an interview with The Breakfast Club. That is exactly what she did.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

21 Savage Is Not Married

In the video above, Latto confirms that 21 Savage is not married. However, she refused to go into deeper detail than that. Instead, she noted that it is 21's story to tell, if he so chooses to.

There were certainly some mixed reactions to these comments online. For instance, on No Jumper, many were quick to judge Latto for the relationship dynamic. "I love Latto always have but baby, that man has always hid her…never loud and proud and that says alot," one person wrote. Others took a live and let live approach, with one person writing, "Who cares leave dem alone they happy."

No matter what, fans are going to continue to speculate. With that being said, Latto and 21 Savage seem happy, which is all that really matters.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Latto Addresses Drake Ghostwriting Allegations New Song Music Latto Addresses Drake Ghostwriting Allegations On New Song
NBA: Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks Relationships Latto All But Confirms 21 Savage Is The Father Of Her Child
Ladies Love R&amp;B Wednesday Relationships Latto Gushes About Her Mystery Man Sending Her Private Jets: "He Been In For 4 Years"
21 Savage Responds GloRilla Sister Dissing Latto Gossip 21 Savage Allegedly Responds To GloRilla's Sister Dissing Latto
Comments 0