Latto Confirms Whether Or Not 21 Savage Is Actually Married

Latto and 21 Savage recently welcomed their first child into the world. The official announcement was made earlier this month, and there is no doubt that fans were happy for them. However, many questions about their relationship persist.

For instance, when it was revealed that Latto was pregnant, there were rumblings that 21 was still married to Keyanna Joseph. Whether or not these two were ever married is still a fact that has eluded fans. There have been various rumors about this marriage over the years, although neither 21 nor Joseph has ever confirmed anything.

Regardless, some felt as though it was a mistake for Latto to have a child with someone who is married. This discourse went even deeper, as many noted that Latto and 21 Savage had been hiding their relationship up until the pregnancy announcement.

Today, Latto was given an opportunity to clear the air during an interview with The Breakfast Club. That is exactly what she did.

21 Savage Is Not Married

In the video above, Latto confirms that 21 Savage is not married. However, she refused to go into deeper detail than that. Instead, she noted that it is 21's story to tell, if he so chooses to.

There were certainly some mixed reactions to these comments online. For instance, on No Jumper, many were quick to judge Latto for the relationship dynamic. "I love Latto always have but baby, that man has always hid her…never loud and proud and that says alot," one person wrote. Others took a live and let live approach, with one person writing, "Who cares leave dem alone they happy."