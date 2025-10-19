Updated Mockup Look At The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14

The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 has finally surfaced in detail, marking one of the boldest collaborations in recent Jordan Brand memory. Nigerian-born designer Mowalola Ogunlesi brings her fearless aesthetic to the classic silhouette, transforming the Air Jordan 14 into a statement piece of art and rebellion.

The model, inspired by luxury sports cars, now carries her signature energy through expressive colors and design language that blurs the line between streetwear and couture. Since debuting in 1998, the Air Jordan 14 has stood as one of the sleekest sneakers in Michael Jordan’s legacy.

It was the last model he wore as a Chicago Bull, famously during the 1998 NBA Finals. Mowalola’s reinterpretation builds on that history, fusing athletic precision with her avant-garde creative vision.

The collaboration reflects how far the Jordan Brand has evolved, embracing boundary-pushing designers while honoring its athletic roots. The images reveal a deep burgundy suede upper contrasted by glossy black detailing and gold script branding across the side.

The shoe maintains its signature aerodynamic build, enhanced by sharp lines and Ferrari-inspired elements. These new photos highlight the unique blend of luxury and edge that defines Mowalola’s design branding.

Mowalola x Air Jordan 14

The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 features a burgundy suede upper accented with glossy black midsoles and sleek metallic detailing. Gold script lettering runs across the lateral side, spelling “Mowalola” in elegant look.

The tongue and heel showcase black accents with subtle Jumpman branding. Also Ferrari-style emblems remain on the sides, preserving the Air Jordan 14’s racing inspiration.

A sculpted black outsole completes the look, offering contrast and performance. Every element merges Mowalola’s creative flair with the 14’s speed-driven DNA, producing a collaboration that feels both rebellious and refined while maintaining the essence of Jordan’s championship legacy.