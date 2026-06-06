Sauce Walka & Ex Kiley Lossen Trade Allegations Of Violence Online

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Sauce Walka Ex Kiley Lossen Allegations Violence
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Sauce Walka and DeSean Jackson attend BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images) 2O24PRINCEWILLIAMSWWW.ATLpics.Net.
Kiley Lossen, the mother of Sauce Walka's child, recently claimed Drake has done more for her than Sauce ever has.

Sauce Walka has been in the headlines for a reignited beef with on-and-off-again foe Drake, but the context for that is much more serious. It involves the mother of his child Kiley Lossen, who recently took to social media to reportedly accuse him of alleged domestic violence. Sauce took to Instagram to claim she's a violent alcoholic and a liar in response, sharing an alleged video of a fight they had.

Livebitez shared Lossen's allegations on Instagram, depicting graphic images of the injuries at the alleged hands of the Houston rapper. Viewer discretion is advised. Also, she claimed that was towards the end of a day, and she shared a video of its alleged start.

In the video, Lossen enters Walka's car (who is recording) and gives him lots of cash. "Thank You Ma'am, Some things just never change," he captioned the video on IG.

As for Sauce Walka's claims about Kiley Lossen, as caught by DJ Akademiks on IG, he posted a video on Instagram of an alleged fight they had when she was drunk. Per his allegations, she smashed one of his cars, threw his phone in the ocean, and fought three girls.

"I DO NOT ABUSE WOMEN," Sauce wrote. "YOU ARE A VIOLENT ALCOHOLIC & A LIAR I got proof jigsaw... U [fought] almost every female I know CAUSE of your DISGUSTING DISRESPECTFUL MOUTH & DRINKING BEHAVIOR STOP THE LIES."

Read More: Joe Budden Weighs In On Sauce Walka's Beef With Drake

Sauce Walka & Drake Beef

The inciting incident of all this drama is leaked audio of Sauce Walka threatening Drake. Later on, fans unearthed the dynamic at play: Sauce allegedly became jealous of Drizzy for developing a friendship with Kiley Lossen in late 2024.

Most recently, the mother of Sauce Walka's child praised Drake during a No Jumper interview with Adam22. She claimed the Toronto superstar has done more for her than Walka has.

We will see if these harrowing allegations lead to more developments or if both parties will find a resolution. This situation quickly spiraled out of control with more beef roping in Adam22, and it seems like it reached a boiling point. Neither coparent has addressed the allegations from the other at press time, and we'll see if that changes.

Read More: Sauce Walka Says Drake Dissed Him On “Janice STFU,” Calls Out Adam22

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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