Sauce Walka & Ex Kiley Lossen Trade Allegations Of Violence Online

Sauce Walka has been in the headlines for a reignited beef with on-and-off-again foe Drake, but the context for that is much more serious. It involves the mother of his child Kiley Lossen, who recently took to social media to reportedly accuse him of alleged domestic violence. Sauce took to Instagram to claim she's a violent alcoholic and a liar in response, sharing an alleged video of a fight they had.

Livebitez shared Lossen's allegations on Instagram, depicting graphic images of the injuries at the alleged hands of the Houston rapper. Viewer discretion is advised. Also, she claimed that was towards the end of a day, and she shared a video of its alleged start.

In the video, Lossen enters Walka's car (who is recording) and gives him lots of cash. "Thank You Ma'am, Some things just never change," he captioned the video on IG.

As for Sauce Walka's claims about Kiley Lossen, as caught by DJ Akademiks on IG, he posted a video on Instagram of an alleged fight they had when she was drunk. Per his allegations, she smashed one of his cars, threw his phone in the ocean, and fought three girls.

"I DO NOT ABUSE WOMEN," Sauce wrote. "YOU ARE A VIOLENT ALCOHOLIC & A LIAR I got proof jigsaw... U [fought] almost every female I know CAUSE of your DISGUSTING DISRESPECTFUL MOUTH & DRINKING BEHAVIOR STOP THE LIES."

Sauce Walka & Drake Beef

The inciting incident of all this drama is leaked audio of Sauce Walka threatening Drake. Later on, fans unearthed the dynamic at play: Sauce allegedly became jealous of Drizzy for developing a friendship with Kiley Lossen in late 2024.

Most recently, the mother of Sauce Walka's child praised Drake during a No Jumper interview with Adam22. She claimed the Toronto superstar has done more for her than Walka has.