Sauce Walka Has Surprising Reaction To Deen The Great Playing Drake With Him

Deen The Great recently had Sauce Walka on for a livestream, and they seemed to have a good time playing jams and just hanging out. However, a potentially awkward and confrontational moment emerged when Deen played "Shot For Me" by Drake, seemingly forgetting about the two artists' current beef.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the streamer was singing along and didn't realize how this could lead to an issue. However, the Houston rapper approached The Great and vibed out to the song too, dancing along to the slow beat and saying "Chat, we on that Drizzy."

Later, when Walka was off-camera (it's unclear where he was), Deen The Great seemed to look at his livestream's chat, where folks were pointing out the feud. "Oh, I'm tripping. My bad, bruh," he expressed. "I'm tweaking. Aye, change it. I forgot, bruh, my bad. Chat spammed me... Shoutout bruh, though. But, you know, just... You got to read the room, gang. I ain't know."

So it seems like Sauce doesn't really care about those tensions with Drizzy too much. It's a promising sign that the drama cycle between them has come to a close, as this could've been a double-down moment.

Drake & Sauce Walka's Beef

For those unaware, Drake and Sauce Walka's beef is about a decade old, but there are important chapters to talk about. Initial tensions back in the 2010s stemmed from Houston appropriation claims, but they buried the hatchet in the 2020s. However, it didn't take long for things to go south again.

The feud truly took a significant turn earlier this month, as a call leaked of Walka threatening to have Drake's car shot up. He claimed The Boy dissed him on "Janice STFU" and that he's been pimping women out to him for a long time.

More specifically, these tensions also concern the mother of Sauce Walka's child, Kiley Lossen. That's because of an alleged fling she had with Drizzy, as she later took to social media and other platforms to gush about the Toronto superstar and praise their friendship.