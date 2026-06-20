Sauce Walka Has Surprising Reaction To Deen The Great Playing Drake With Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Sauce Walka Reaction Deen The Great Playing Drake
Nov 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (center) and his son Adonis take in a game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake and Sauce Walka have some beef going on, and Deen The Great didn't think about it when playing Drizzy's music around Walka on stream.

Deen The Great recently had Sauce Walka on for a livestream, and they seemed to have a good time playing jams and just hanging out. However, a potentially awkward and confrontational moment emerged when Deen played "Shot For Me" by Drake, seemingly forgetting about the two artists' current beef.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the streamer was singing along and didn't realize how this could lead to an issue. However, the Houston rapper approached The Great and vibed out to the song too, dancing along to the slow beat and saying "Chat, we on that Drizzy."

Later, when Walka was off-camera (it's unclear where he was), Deen The Great seemed to look at his livestream's chat, where folks were pointing out the feud. "Oh, I'm tripping. My bad, bruh," he expressed. "I'm tweaking. Aye, change it. I forgot, bruh, my bad. Chat spammed me... Shoutout bruh, though. But, you know, just... You got to read the room, gang. I ain't know."

So it seems like Sauce doesn't really care about those tensions with Drizzy too much. It's a promising sign that the drama cycle between them has come to a close, as this could've been a double-down moment.

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Drake & Sauce Walka's Beef

For those unaware, Drake and Sauce Walka's beef is about a decade old, but there are important chapters to talk about. Initial tensions back in the 2010s stemmed from Houston appropriation claims, but they buried the hatchet in the 2020s. However, it didn't take long for things to go south again.

The feud truly took a significant turn earlier this month, as a call leaked of Walka threatening to have Drake's car shot up. He claimed The Boy dissed him on "Janice STFU" and that he's been pimping women out to him for a long time.

More specifically, these tensions also concern the mother of Sauce Walka's child, Kiley Lossen. That's because of an alleged fling she had with Drizzy, as she later took to social media and other platforms to gush about the Toronto superstar and praise their friendship.

In any case, it seems like Sauce isn't breaking a sweat over any of this anymore. But we'll see if that changes...

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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