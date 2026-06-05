Sauce Walka Alleges He Made $1 Million From Pimping Women To Drake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Sauce Walka Payout Pimping Women Drake
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks claimed Sauce Walka spoke to him about his dynamic with Drake following leaked audio of Sauce threatening Drizzy.

Sauce Walka is the latest artist in drama concerning Drake, and it's all because of their Houston connections. Recently, DJ Akademiks spoke on their newly updated beef from leaked audio of Sauce threatening Drizzy, although the former claimed his shots were more at Adam22. More specifically, the streamer was reacting to Walka's "Wack 2 Wack" diss track from 2015 and made some claims about him allegedly pimping women for the 6ix God.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, Ak took specific note to the following bars: "Old geek-a** n***a like 'What is that, syrup?' / At Treasures spending your money on these b***hes, little perv / And I ain't talking about dancers, you was paying for p***y / I was pimping so I knew about that s**t, little rookie."

"The whole lore... Sauce Walka admits this to me. He says, 'Ak, I've made damn near a million dollars off Drake," the commentator alleged. "I was like, 'There's a couple of rappers hitting me about the same girl.' To his credit, he says, 'I guarantee this rapper and this rapper was on your line.' He said the right names. So he knows... These n***as are like, 100 M's up."

"He basically says, 'Drake has spent a s**t-ton of money on a bunch of women,'" Ak contiued. "'We like some of the same type of women. They're from Houston, they're all down to the game. They're all going to go f**k with Drake. And when they f**k with a pimp n***a like me, they gon' bring back some of the money and I'm getting that s**t.' He says, when Drake would diss him, he wouldn't say nothing. 'Why would I say something and f**k up the bread? This guy is getting me paid.'"

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Why Is Sauce Walka Beefing With Drake?

For those unaware, Drake and Sauce Walka's beef stems from the latter accusing the former of culturally appropriating Houston back in 2015. However, they did squash their issues years later.

But their beef re-emerged due to the leaked audio, with Sauce Walka doubling down on his Drake claims. We will see if the OVO boss formally responds to this latest drama.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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