Sauce Walka Alleges He Made $1 Million From Pimping Women To Drake

Sauce Walka is the latest artist in drama concerning Drake, and it's all because of their Houston connections. Recently, DJ Akademiks spoke on their newly updated beef from leaked audio of Sauce threatening Drizzy, although the former claimed his shots were more at Adam22. More specifically, the streamer was reacting to Walka's "Wack 2 Wack" diss track from 2015 and made some claims about him allegedly pimping women for the 6ix God.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, Ak took specific note to the following bars: "Old geek-a** n***a like 'What is that, syrup?' / At Treasures spending your money on these b***hes, little perv / And I ain't talking about dancers, you was paying for p***y / I was pimping so I knew about that s**t, little rookie."

"The whole lore... Sauce Walka admits this to me. He says, 'Ak, I've made damn near a million dollars off Drake," the commentator alleged. "I was like, 'There's a couple of rappers hitting me about the same girl.' To his credit, he says, 'I guarantee this rapper and this rapper was on your line.' He said the right names. So he knows... These n***as are like, 100 M's up."

"He basically says, 'Drake has spent a s**t-ton of money on a bunch of women,'" Ak contiued. "'We like some of the same type of women. They're from Houston, they're all down to the game. They're all going to go f**k with Drake. And when they f**k with a pimp n***a like me, they gon' bring back some of the money and I'm getting that s**t.' He says, when Drake would diss him, he wouldn't say nothing. 'Why would I say something and f**k up the bread? This guy is getting me paid.'"

Why Is Sauce Walka Beefing With Drake?

For those unaware, Drake and Sauce Walka's beef stems from the latter accusing the former of culturally appropriating Houston back in 2015. However, they did squash their issues years later.