Sauce Walka Alleges Drake Has Been Spending Boatloads Of Cash On Women In Houston

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors
Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play during the fourth quarter between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Sauce Walka has not been particularly fond of Drake this week, and now, according to DJ Akademiks, he is leveling big-time accusations.

This week has been consumed by the current feud between Sauce Walka and Drake. As we have stated previously, the feud can be described as one-sided, at least for right now.

The mother of Sauce Walka's child claimed that Drake had a fling with her in 2024, and even bought her a Maybach. Meanwhile, she also claimed that Sauce destroyed that Maybach and made threats against Drake. He has since responded to all of this with a song called "Baby Mama Drama."

According to DJ Akademiks, Sauce Walka's issues with Drake have been ongoing, and this is not the first time they have had a run-in. Having said that, Ak said that Sauce is making some pretty eye-opening claims about Drake and his behavior in Houston.

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Sauce Walka Continues To Criticize Drake

Sauce Walka alleges that Drake has been giving out money to women in the Houston nightlife scene. For instance, one woman allegedly received $25K per month for a penthouse. Additionally, it was alleged that Drake bought multiple G-Wagons and was also paying rent for some of these women.

While the women were not stated by name, it is clear that Sauce Walka is trying to muddy the waters around Drizzy right now. He is upset with the artist, and it seems like there is some pent-up anger being unleashed.

Sauce Walka has even been going off on the likes of Adam22, who recently got hit with a divorce filing from Lena The Plug. Sauce wasn't kind to Adam and sees the divorce filing as a W.

Needless to say, it has been a hectic week for Sauce Walka, who very clearly has a few targets. Whether or not he keeps this up remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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Screenshot 2026-06-03 083709 Songs Baby Mama Drama - Song by Sauce Walka
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