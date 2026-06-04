Sauce Walka Alleges Drake Has Been Spending Boatloads Of Cash On Women In Houston

This week has been consumed by the current feud between Sauce Walka and Drake. As we have stated previously, the feud can be described as one-sided, at least for right now.

The mother of Sauce Walka's child claimed that Drake had a fling with her in 2024, and even bought her a Maybach. Meanwhile, she also claimed that Sauce destroyed that Maybach and made threats against Drake. He has since responded to all of this with a song called "Baby Mama Drama."

According to DJ Akademiks, Sauce Walka's issues with Drake have been ongoing, and this is not the first time they have had a run-in. Having said that, Ak said that Sauce is making some pretty eye-opening claims about Drake and his behavior in Houston.

Sauce Walka Continues To Criticize Drake

Sauce Walka alleges that Drake has been giving out money to women in the Houston nightlife scene. For instance, one woman allegedly received $25K per month for a penthouse. Additionally, it was alleged that Drake bought multiple G-Wagons and was also paying rent for some of these women.

While the women were not stated by name, it is clear that Sauce Walka is trying to muddy the waters around Drizzy right now. He is upset with the artist, and it seems like there is some pent-up anger being unleashed.

Sauce Walka has even been going off on the likes of Adam22, who recently got hit with a divorce filing from Lena The Plug. Sauce wasn't kind to Adam and sees the divorce filing as a W.