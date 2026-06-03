Joe Budden Weighs In On Sauce Walka's Beef With Drake

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Budden and his co-hosts decided to dive head first into the recent beef between Sauce Walka and rap megastar, Drake.

If you have been keeping up with the rap news cycle this week, then you would know that Sauce Walka is currently beefing with Drake. However, it should be noted that the beef is just going one way right now.

It all started when the mother of Sauce Walka's child took to social media with alleged audio of Sauce Walka threatening Drake. The artist was supposedly mad about Drake messing with the mother of his child. The Houston artist was subsequently accused of trashing the Maybach Drake had allegedly purchased for his BM. On Wednesday morning, Sauce Walka dropped a song about the situation called "Baby Mama Drama."

With all of this going down, Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts decided to do what they do best and weigh in. As you can imagine, the panel had a lot to say about the situation, with some feeling as though Sauce Walka could be feeling disrespected as a pimp.

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Joe Budden On Drake & Sauce Walka

Budden isn't so sure Drake made the right move by referencing the situation in his music. Meanwhile, some feel as though there might be some code that Drake was unaware of, and therefore got himself into a bad situation.

That said, they also acknowledged that Drake has oftentimes gotten himself into situations where he is involved with women who already have a man in their lives. This has led to some disses in the past and was a huge reason why so many artists teamed up to diss him in 2024.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that Sauce Walka is upset with how Drake is moving right now. He's certainly not the first person to ever feel this way.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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