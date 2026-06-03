Joe Budden Weighs In On Sauce Walka's Beef With Drake

If you have been keeping up with the rap news cycle this week, then you would know that Sauce Walka is currently beefing with Drake. However, it should be noted that the beef is just going one way right now.

It all started when the mother of Sauce Walka's child took to social media with alleged audio of Sauce Walka threatening Drake. The artist was supposedly mad about Drake messing with the mother of his child. The Houston artist was subsequently accused of trashing the Maybach Drake had allegedly purchased for his BM. On Wednesday morning, Sauce Walka dropped a song about the situation called "Baby Mama Drama."

With all of this going down, Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts decided to do what they do best and weigh in. As you can imagine, the panel had a lot to say about the situation, with some feeling as though Sauce Walka could be feeling disrespected as a pimp.

Joe Budden On Drake & Sauce Walka

Budden isn't so sure Drake made the right move by referencing the situation in his music. Meanwhile, some feel as though there might be some code that Drake was unaware of, and therefore got himself into a bad situation.

That said, they also acknowledged that Drake has oftentimes gotten himself into situations where he is involved with women who already have a man in their lives. This has led to some disses in the past and was a huge reason why so many artists teamed up to diss him in 2024.