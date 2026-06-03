Baby Mama Drama - Song by Sauce Walka

Sauce Walka has delivered a new song called "Baby Mama Drama," amid the recent controversy involving Drake.

Sauce Walka is not a fan of Drake right now. According to the mother of Sauce Walka's child, Drake bought her a Maybach, and they were even involved back in 2024. The woman claims Walka has been destroying her belongings, including the Maybach . She also leaked alleged audio of the artist berating her, all while threatening Drake . Now, Sauce Walka is taking full advantage of the situation with a new song called "Baby Mama Drama." The song is what you would expect given the circumstances. Whether fans will enjoy all of this being turned into a rollout is a different story.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!