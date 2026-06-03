Baby Mama Drama - Song by Sauce Walka

Sauce Walka is not a fan of Drake right now. According to the mother of Sauce Walka's child, Drake bought her a Maybach, and they were even involved back in 2024. The woman claims Walka has been destroying her belongings, including the Maybach. She also leaked alleged audio of the artist berating her, all while threatening Drake. Now, Sauce Walka is taking full advantage of the situation with a new song called "Baby Mama Drama." The song is what you would expect given the circumstances. Whether fans will enjoy all of this being turned into a rollout is a different story.
Release Date: June 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A