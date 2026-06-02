Chubbs Responds To Sauce Walka Following Leaked Drake Threats

Drake’s back on top of the charts, but with new beef surfacing. Sauce Walka and the mother of his child have been going back and forth online. His BM, Kylie Lossen, shared audio recordings of their conversation where the Houston rapper seemingly threatens Drake. It seems related to the romantic connection between Drake and Lossen, though Sauce Walka has denied that to be the case.

However, Lossen has been slowly revealing the tension between the two rappers. In her recent posts, she alleged that Sauce Walka destroyed a Maybach that Drake gifted her while revealing another audio recording where the rapper threatened to embarrass the Toronto star.

Thus far, Drake hasn’t publicly acknowledged or addressed any of the supposed threats made by Sauce Walka. However, his right-hand man has. OVO Chubbs slid into the comment section of a @keep6ixsolid post about Sauce Walka with three laughing emojis while shrugging off the possibility of violence. “N***a ain’t gone do nothing,” Chubbs wrote.

Chubbs Fires Back At Sauce Walka

Moreover, Chubbs has seemingly indicated that Drake has been throwing subliminal shots at Sauce Walka on his recent releases from ICEMAN. Some have attributed a few bars from “JANICE STFU” as disses to Sauce Walka. However, Chubbs seemingly confirmed that Drake also had a few bars for Sauce on “Make Them Cry.”

“I put the ‘man’ in ‘manipulation’ when I pay your rent and that is an obligation to our attachment/ Then I sprinkle in a little Mercedes and fashion,” Drake raps on the song. While Akademiks broke down those lyrics, Chubbs appeared to like the post.