Chubbs Responds To Sauce Walka Following Leaked Drake Threats

BY Aron A.
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Feb 11, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (left) celebrates a basket by the Toronto Raptors during their game against the Washington Wizards at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Wizards 95-93. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Chubbs isn't concerned.

Drake’s back on top of the charts, but with new beef surfacing. Sauce Walka and the mother of his child have been going back and forth online. His BM, Kylie Lossen, shared audio recordings of their conversation where the Houston rapper seemingly threatens Drake. It seems related to the romantic connection between Drake and Lossen, though Sauce Walka has denied that to be the case.

However, Lossen has been slowly revealing the tension between the two rappers. In her recent posts, she alleged that Sauce Walka destroyed a Maybach that Drake gifted her while revealing another audio recording where the rapper threatened to embarrass the Toronto star. 

Thus far, Drake hasn’t publicly acknowledged or addressed any of the supposed threats made by Sauce Walka. However, his right-hand man has. OVO Chubbs slid into the comment section of a @keep6ixsolid post about Sauce Walka with three laughing emojis while shrugging off the possibility of violence. “N***a ain’t gone do nothing,” Chubbs wrote.

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Chubbs Fires Back At Sauce Walka

Moreover, Chubbs has seemingly indicated that Drake has been throwing subliminal shots at Sauce Walka on his recent releases from ICEMAN. Some have attributed a few bars from “JANICE STFU” as disses to Sauce Walka. However, Chubbs seemingly confirmed that Drake also had a few bars for Sauce on “Make Them Cry.” 

“I put the ‘man’ in ‘manipulation’ when I pay your rent and that is an obligation to our attachment/ Then I sprinkle in a little Mercedes and fashion,” Drake raps on the song. While Akademiks broke down those lyrics, Chubbs appeared to like the post. 

With rumors of new music on the way, maybe we’ll get a more concrete response from Drake in the near future. Check out Chubbs’ comments above and let us know your thoughts in the comments. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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