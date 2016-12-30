pimping
- Pop CultureAkademiks Disses Yung Miami, Claims Her Only Talent Is "Pimping" Men: VideoThe City Girl seems to be living rent free in Ak's head.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSwizz Beatz Reflects On DMX Pimping Out A Rental Car: “X Was Just Different”Swizz Beatz reflects on a story in which DMX once put rims and tints on his rental car.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeSerius Jones Behind Bars For Months On Charges Of Human Trafficking & PimpingBattle rapper Serius Jones has been in police custody for months now after he was charged with eight counts of criminal activity, including human trafficking and pimping.By Lynn S.
- SocietyYouTube Rapper Benjiboy Staccs Arrested For Pimping An 18 Year-OldHis raps glorify the pimping subculture.By hnhh
- MusicThe Game Claps Back At Troll Over "The Evolution Of His Pimpin" Since Grade 5The Game isn't one for player hating.By Devin Ch
- MusicSuga Free Postpones His 10-Year Comeback LP "Resurrection" To Later In 2019Suga Free is postponing his forthcoming LP to build some buzz around it.By Devin Ch
- MusicChief Keef Gets Home Invasion Charges DroppedChief Keef gets a chance to clear his name.By Devin Ch
- SocietyUber Driver Busts Sex Trafficking Operation In SacramentoAn Uber driver in Sacramento found himself as a witness to an illegal transaction involving a missing child earlier this week. By Angus Walker