Playboi Carti's Ex Gio Ramos Flaunts Drake's Alleged Billionaire Status

Playboi Carti and Drake used to have a collaborative relationship, but things took a turn post-Kendrick Lamar battle. Following some purported ICEMAN disses, Carti's ex Gio Ramos fanned the flames by shouting out Drizzy on social media. Drake even liked one of her Instagram posts using one of his songs, and she's doubled down via recent Internet activity.
As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter and IG, Ramos took to her Instagram page recently to add to these apparent Opium trolls. She posted a video of herself singing along to "Burning Bridges," which doesn't diss Carti but rather his AWGE label boss, A$AP Rocky. Also, Gio reposted a report on Instagram that the 6ix God is a billionaire.
That theory has existed for a long time, and it's more than likely given his massive success over the years and many partnerships. But the Toronto superstar has never confirmed this, nor has any other official report verified the actual numbers. Many fans reacted to this repost with raised eyebrows as a result. But the main consideration is still how Gio Ramos is contributing to this beef narrative.
Playboi Carti & Gio Ramos' Relationship
For those unaware, Playboi Carti and Gio Ramos' breakup happened earlier this year, as she threatened to expose him before recanting and then doubling down on animosity. She unfollowed him on social media and deleted her pictures with him. Gio Ramos even clashed with Playboi Carti's other ex, as she received a callout from Iggy Azalea amid her initial Carti criticisms.
As for the beef between the "Pain 1993" collaborators, it's likely a result of Carti working with K.Dot on his MUSIC album. There was also a "No Face" collab between him and Drizzy that ended up dropping as just an OVO solo track. Some fans claim Carti got in the way of clearance.
It's unclear exactly why the Gio breakup happened and if there's any more context to the hip-hop feud. But both narratives continue to cross over now, and likely will whenever Ramos shows The Boy some love. We will see if there's anything else to this dynamic or if it will stay as social media shoutouts.
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