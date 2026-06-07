Playboi Carti's Ex Gio Ramos Flaunts Drake's Alleged Billionaire Status

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter and IG, Ramos took to her Instagram page recently to add to these apparent Opium trolls. She posted a video of herself singing along to "Burning Bridges," which doesn't diss Carti but rather his AWGE label boss, A$AP Rocky. Also, Gio reposted a report on Instagram that the 6ix God is a billionaire.

That theory has existed for a long time, and it's more than likely given his massive success over the years and many partnerships. But the Toronto superstar has never confirmed this, nor has any other official report verified the actual numbers. Many fans reacted to this repost with raised eyebrows as a result. But the main consideration is still how Gio Ramos is contributing to this beef narrative.

Playboi Carti & Gio Ramos' Relationship

For those unaware, Playboi Carti and Gio Ramos' breakup happened earlier this year, as she threatened to expose him before recanting and then doubling down on animosity. She unfollowed him on social media and deleted her pictures with him. Gio Ramos even clashed with Playboi Carti's other ex, as she received a callout from Iggy Azalea amid her initial Carti criticisms.

As for the beef between the "Pain 1993" collaborators, it's likely a result of Carti working with K.Dot on his MUSIC album. There was also a "No Face" collab between him and Drizzy that ended up dropping as just an OVO solo track. Some fans claim Carti got in the way of clearance.