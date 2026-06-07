Playboi Carti's Ex Gio Ramos Flaunts Drake's Alleged Billionaire Status

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Playboi Carti Ex Gio Ramos Drake Billionaire
Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
After Drake seemingly dissed Playboi Carti on "ICEMAN," he fanned the flames by liking an Instagram post from Carti's ex, Gio Ramos.

Playboi Carti and Drake used to have a collaborative relationship, but things took a turn post-Kendrick Lamar battle. Following some purported ICEMAN disses, Carti's ex Gio Ramos fanned the flames by shouting out Drizzy on social media. Drake even liked one of her Instagram posts using one of his songs, and she's doubled down via recent Internet activity.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter and IG, Ramos took to her Instagram page recently to add to these apparent Opium trolls. She posted a video of herself singing along to "Burning Bridges," which doesn't diss Carti but rather his AWGE label boss, A$AP Rocky. Also, Gio reposted a report on Instagram that the 6ix God is a billionaire.

That theory has existed for a long time, and it's more than likely given his massive success over the years and many partnerships. But the Toronto superstar has never confirmed this, nor has any other official report verified the actual numbers. Many fans reacted to this repost with raised eyebrows as a result. But the main consideration is still how Gio Ramos is contributing to this beef narrative.

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Playboi Carti & Gio Ramos' Relationship

For those unaware, Playboi Carti and Gio Ramos' breakup happened earlier this year, as she threatened to expose him before recanting and then doubling down on animosity. She unfollowed him on social media and deleted her pictures with him. Gio Ramos even clashed with Playboi Carti's other ex, as she received a callout from Iggy Azalea amid her initial Carti criticisms.

As for the beef between the "Pain 1993" collaborators, it's likely a result of Carti working with K.Dot on his MUSIC album. There was also a "No Face" collab between him and Drizzy that ended up dropping as just an OVO solo track. Some fans claim Carti got in the way of clearance.

It's unclear exactly why the Gio breakup happened and if there's any more context to the hip-hop feud. But both narratives continue to cross over now, and likely will whenever Ramos shows The Boy some love. We will see if there's anything else to this dynamic or if it will stay as social media shoutouts.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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