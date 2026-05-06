Playboi Carti & Gio Ramos Have Seemingly Broken Up

BY Alexander Cole
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Rolling Loud California 2025
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
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Playboi Carti and Gio Ramos have been going through some relationship issues, and they seem to have come to a head.

Playboi Carti and Gio Ramos have been quietly dating ever since last year, when the artist began his MUSIC era. Overall, the two have mostly kept their relationship under wraps. While the two are frequently spotted together, the finer details mostly remain a mystery.

Just last month, cracks in the relationship began to materialize. Ramos was on social media taking aim at Carti, all while threatening to expose him. Eventually, she recanted her statements, and it appeared as though the two were on good terms again.

However, things took a turn for the worse this past week. Ramos had issued some cryptic messages on her Instagram story that seemed directly aimed at Carti. According to Kurrco, Ramos escalated the distance between her and the rapper by unfollowing him and removing all their photos together. It was one of those things you do when you are no longer with someone.

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Gio Ramos Unfollows Playboi Carti

At this time, neither Ramos nor Carti have issued official statements about the status of their relationship. Carti is someone who has consistently remained private, even if many of his relationships have been with public figures. His whole persona is to be mysterious, and announcing a breakup would directly go against that narrative.

As for Ramos, she has been much less shy about being transparent on social media. With the fans beginning to speculate about the end of the relationship, it remains to be seen if she will post an announcement or an explanation.

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti is set to headline Rolling Loud Orlando on Saturday, May 9, which is in just a few days from now. It is expected that Carti will mostly play songs from last year's MUSIC. However, he has also been teasing an album called BABY BOI.

With that being said, there is always the potential for Carti to galvanize his fans by playing something unreleased.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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