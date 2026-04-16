Gio Reveals Why She Chose Not To Expose Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti is not a stranger to drama with the women he's been with or rumored to be with. Iggy Azalea, for example, has taken numerous jabs at him since their child, Onyx, was born in 2020. Most recently, though, he's been facing the heat from Gio Ramos.

She fits the latter category, and they have been linked since early 2025. They haven't outright confirmed their relationship but it's pretty safe to assume they are an item.

Things got testy earlier this week when the social media influencer threatened to expose the rapper and some of his unreleased music. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Gio wrote, "You met your match b*tch... I play with a lot of things but with a b*tch a*s n**** ain’t never been the case."

She then wrote, "You lanky b*tch you. On my dead granny grave you won’t know rest until I’m dead. Call whoever on me. I’m just getting started."

Gio concluded with other derogatory comments like: "You think you the only psyched out person in the world? B*tch ah smear dog sh*t down yo back before I let you think some sh*t like that."

Also: "Idek why you choose to play w a b*tch like me, Ima put my paws on you every time. EVERY TIME. You bald headed b*tch!!" It's worth noting that Gio gave Carti an 11:00 a.m. deadline to respond to her before pressing the big red button.

Does Playboi Carti Have New Music Coming?

But Gio says that he reached out to see what the issue was. As a result, she's pulling back the reins. "He answered me, so I'm not going to... I would never," she told N3on during a livestream per Kurrco. "I was mad y'all, let that go," she added after fans in N3on's comments section were telling her to leak Carti's songs.

Speaking of which, the Atlanta superstar does have some new material coming down the pike. In an alleged text chain with DJ Akademiks, he told him he was about to drop again soon. However, it seems actual leaks prior to Gio's threats may get in the way of that. Some assume the songs were for his next album BABY BOI.

But not to fear, Carti does have a collab with Lil Baby coming soon after the latter teased a clip of them recording in the studio.