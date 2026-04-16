Gio Reveals Why She Chose Not To Expose Playboi Carti

BY Zachary Horvath
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The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Playboi Carti's alleged girlfriend, Gio Ramos, was going off on him earlier this week, but ultimately decided to pull back.

Playboi Carti is not a stranger to drama with the women he's been with or rumored to be with. Iggy Azalea, for example, has taken numerous jabs at him since their child, Onyx, was born in 2020. Most recently, though, he's been facing the heat from Gio Ramos.

She fits the latter category, and they have been linked since early 2025. They haven't outright confirmed their relationship but it's pretty safe to assume they are an item.

Things got testy earlier this week when the social media influencer threatened to expose the rapper and some of his unreleased music. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Gio wrote, "You met your match b*tch... I play with a lot of things but with a b*tch a*s n**** ain’t never been the case."

She then wrote, "You lanky b*tch you. On my dead granny grave you won’t know rest until I’m dead. Call whoever on me. I’m just getting started."

Gio concluded with other derogatory comments like: "You think you the only psyched out person in the world? B*tch ah smear dog sh*t down yo back before I let you think some sh*t like that."

Also: "Idek why you choose to play w a b*tch like me, Ima put my paws on you every time. EVERY TIME. You bald headed b*tch!!" It's worth noting that Gio gave Carti an 11:00 a.m. deadline to respond to her before pressing the big red button.

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Does Playboi Carti Have New Music Coming?

But Gio says that he reached out to see what the issue was. As a result, she's pulling back the reins. "He answered me, so I'm not going to... I would never," she told N3on during a livestream per Kurrco. "I was mad y'all, let that go," she added after fans in N3on's comments section were telling her to leak Carti's songs.

Speaking of which, the Atlanta superstar does have some new material coming down the pike. In an alleged text chain with DJ Akademiks, he told him he was about to drop again soon. However, it seems actual leaks prior to Gio's threats may get in the way of that. Some assume the songs were for his next album BABY BOI.

But not to fear, Carti does have a collab with Lil Baby coming soon after the latter teased a clip of them recording in the studio.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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