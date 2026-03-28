Playboi Carti Suffers Multiple Song Leaks After Promising New Music Is Imminent

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Playboi Carti Song Leaks Promising New Music
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
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Playboi Carti grails like "Rockstarz," "Red Cullinan," "Keys," "Play About Mine," and more hit the Internet last night.

When Playboi Carti told DJ Akademiks earlier this month that he was going to drop soon, he probably didn't mean a slew of leaked songs. Nevertheless, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter, that's exactly what happened last night (Friday, March 27).

Multiple old Carti grails from the MUSIC era, the NARCISSIST period, and beyond hit the Internet, which you can find on social media sites. These reportedly include "Mansion Musik" with Trippie Redd, "Rockstarz," "Prada / Red Cullinan," "Play About Mine / For Me" with Justin Bieber and Swae Lee, "Gang Members," and "Phantom / Keys." Of course, there's always a chance that there's more or that there's more on the way, but that seems to be the lineup at press time.

This has led to a lot of fan debate. It's not just because of Playboi Carti's upcoming new music, but because of A.I. allegations for some of the vocals on these leaks, particularly the Bieber collab. Then again, this discrepancy shows why these are just demos and loosies rather than official releases. In any case, the hype for BABY BOI continues to build.

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Playboi Carti's "Mansion Musik"

That's the name of the follow-up album to MUSIC that Carti has been teasing for a year now. It still doesn't have a release date or any indication of one beyond vague teases. Playboi Carti's MUSIC made a huge splash in 2025, but it also came after years of delays, broken promises, and chaotic rollout shifts.

In fact, the four-year-plus wait between MUSIC and 2020's Whole Lotta Red made it so that hype for the next project after MUSIC built up rapidly. The Atlanta artist also has so many iconic leaks and unreleased material that fans and group-buyers are always looking for grails. As such, the Opium fanbase will always be waiting for the next move.

Now that these leaks are live, we doubt this material will appear on an official future release. After all, leaks have plagued Carti rollouts in the past. But who knows? Maybe he ends up giving fans a special treat." Mansion Musik" definitely won't reappear, as it ended up being a Trippie song. jamal shared the leaked collab on Twitter.

Either way, Playboi Carti has more collaborations on the way, even if they might not appear on his solo work. He and Lil Baby recently teased that they're cooking up, so there will be new Carti coming soon in some way, shape, or form.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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