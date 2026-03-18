Playboi Carti Unveils New Details Of His Upcoming "MUSIC" Vinyl Release

BY Alexander Cole
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SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
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Playboi Carti dropped "MUSIC" over a year ago, and now, he is blessing his fans with a very special vinyl release.

Playboi Carti is one of the biggest artists in rap, and when he dropped MUSIC last year, there is no denying that fans were excited. He dropped one of the biggest albums of the entire year, and to this day, fans are running back numerous songs.

When the album came out, one major criticism was the fact that it contained 30 tracks. There was very little editing, and had the tracklist been contained to 16 songs, the project could have been heralded as a classic. How did Carti respond to this criticism? He dropped a deluxe album with four more songs.

The MUSIC - SORRY 4 DA WAIT deluxe contains a total of 34 songs. For many fans, it is the definitive version of the album, especially when you consider how it contains some of his best singles from late 2023.

Now, the album is set to get a very special vinyl release. According to Kurrco, this new SORRY 4 DA WAIT vinyl is even available for pre-order.

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MUSIC - SORRY 4 DA WAIT Vinyl Release

The vinyl will contain all 34 tracks from the project. This is great news for all of the hardcore Carti fans out there. Pre-orders will be shipped out in June of this year, which means you won't have to wait an eternity for your vinyl.

With that being said, this is an exciting time for Playboi Carti fans. Recently, the artist texted Akademiks claiming that he is going to be dropping a new album in the not-so-distant future.

Although Carti has been known to exaggerate these things in the past, fans are still remaining hopeful. Overall, this has been a solid year for rap, especially with releases from J. Cole and A$AP Rocky. It feels as though an album from Carti could really turn this year upside down and provide us with a new Album of the Year contender.

For now, fans will just have to be patient and keep the faith. In the meantime, this vinyl release could very well tide you over until new music is officially announced.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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